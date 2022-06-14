PROVIDENCE — After two extra-inning games where neither team led by more than two runs, the difference between No. 1 North Smithfield and No. 2 Classical finally appeared in Game 3 of the Division III title series Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island College’s Pontarelli Field.
The Purple and Northmen were essentially mirror images through the first two games with each team sending a pair of top-end starters to the mound to face lineups that struggled to drive the ball.
North Smithfield, however, had the trump card in talented righty Cole Skinner. While the Purple tried to patch together seven innings with a pair of pitchers, NS coach Jon Leddy never had to go to the mound during his team’s 6-0 win to claim the program’s first title since winning the 2008 Division II crown.
“Cole did a hell of a job and he carried us through this game and he did it,” senior captain David Doherty said. “We played off his back and we had his back the whole game. What he did today was amazing. He pitched a hell of a game.”
“I was confident in rolling out any of those three [Doherty and sophomores Kayden Artruc and Ethan Harnois] and I knew I was going to get effective pitching and gutsy pitching,” Leddy said. “They don’t care about the limelight and they don’t let things effective them too much out there. Cole was phenomenal. He would go out there and throw 250 pitches for us if we asked him to. He’s the epitome of a gamer.”
Depending on the week, a No. 3 pitcher might not get a start during the regular season, but because of an off-season injury to Harnois, the Northmen needed Skinner to be a co-ace with Artruc.
The righty delivered with a shutout of Shea in his first start of the season and he also was impressive in his second start against Times2/Paul Cuffee co-op.
He suffered his lone defeat in a 5-4 defeat to the Purple on May 11, but he responded by dominating the rest of the regular season and securing a Game 2 victory over D-III Cy Young Award winner Jason Deanseris and No. 4 Davies Tech.
“It’s great to see another kid on our team pitch like that, it’s amazing,” Harnois said a day after throwing 7.2 innings in an eight-inning Game 2 defeat. “It definitely helped that he pitched so much during the season. When he gets out there, he knows that he can get the job done and he just goes out there and does it.”
Thanks to a first-inning base-running blunder by the Purple, Skinner pitched a scoreless opening inning. It was the final time he pitched with the score tied because Doherty took advantage of one of Allen Espinal’s eight walks to score Wyatt Letizia with an RBI ground out.
The lead empowered Skinner, who found his curveball command and struck out a pair of Purple in the second and third innings. Even though he allowed base runners in five of the first six innings, Skinner didn’t allow a hit.
“Getting the lead early is everything,” Skinner said. “It’s confidence, it’s knowing you have insurance. It’s great.”
The Northmen grabbed two more runs in the fourth inning thanks to walks to Artruc and Harnois and then freshman Tyler Albino stretched the lead to 6-0 with a three-run double in fifth inning.
The only drama entering the final inning was whether Skinner could finish off the no hitter. Classical left fielder Antony Sanchez ended the drama quickly because he reached on an infield single to start the inning. After a line out and a walk, Skinner induced Javy Gomez to ground into a double play to end the game.
Albino delivers WITH BAT
Albino didn’t sulk when he wasn’t pulled from the lineup and only played defense in Game 2 of the semifinal series against Davies. Instead, the second baseman focused on fixing his swing and working his way back into the lineup.
The freshman started and hit in all three Division III final games and he delivered the biggest hit of the series in the bottom of the fifth inning with his team up three runs. Albino sliced a Max Gleadow offering down the right-field line to score Harnois, Ethan Battersby and Sammy Beauchemin.
“Baseball is a mental game,” Albino said. “It’s not going to come easy when you’re all up in your head. You’re not going to hit the ball. You have to leave all that in the past and focus on the future.”
Albino was a central figure in all three games against the Purple. He relieved Artruc with two outs in the seventh inning of Game 1 and even though he allowed the tying run to score, he earned the victory after striking out a pair in the eighth inning.
He relieved Harnois in the eighth inning of Game 2 Friday. He induced Gleadow to hit a weak ground ball to the left side, but the ball was hit so slowly that the game-tying run score and the winning run scored on an error.
Saturday, he played a part in another win to bring home a title to a family that loves North Smithfield baseball. Albino’s older brother, Devin, played a big part in leading the 2018 Northmen to the D-III final that was eventuality won by Mount Pleasant.
“To get that big hit as a freshman just shows his confidence and he’s able to do it,” said Harnois.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
