NORTH PROVIDENCE — Pitching and defense were the reasons the Cumberland Major Division all-star team stayed afloat in the state tournament for the first three contests.
The once-dormant offense, which scored runs in two of the tournament's first 17 innings, is the reason the program is on the precipice of going to Bristol, Conn. for the fifth time in the last 13 seasons.
In Friday night's state-game against undefeated Portsmouth, the pitching [Ryan Amaral] and the defense [second baseman Pedro Cardoso] delivered again, but the offense was the biggest reason Cumberland forced the if-necessary title game.
Wednesday night's offensive hero, Cam Slack, scored the game-winning run in the first inning and then he belted a second-inning grand slam off of lefty Tyler Boiani to stake the District 4 champs to a lead they would never relinquish. Amaral struck out seven in five scoreless innings and Cardoso produced a scoreless sixth in an 8-0 victory over Portsmouth at Romano Field.
“I just saw the pitches well tonight and whenever I see it, I hit it,” said Slack, who has eight RBIs and three runs scored in the last two games. “We honestly felt it was a mistake for them to throw him again against us because we really felt like we were going to hit him this time.”
“We knew we needed to be more aggressive with our approach at the plate,” said Cumberland coach Gary Lamora, who brought in Cumberland All-State lefty Cam Harthan to simulate Boiani in practice Thursday. “I was concerned about this situation going into this game and we talked about it, but they're starting to show who they can be. They're still more in the tank and we know it's now win or go home, but I liked our response tonight.”
After being one strike away from being eliminated Wednesday night against North Kingstown/Wickford, Cumberland is now a victory away from running around Romano Field with the state championship pennant.
In the last 20 years, only five teams have forced the if-necessary title game and history favors Cumberland, but not recent history. In 2017, Cranston Western beat Cumberland American in seven innings to force the if-necessary game, but Charlie Tarara hurled CALL to a mercy-rule win to advance to Bristol. Before that, Cranston Western (2015) and Lincoln (2004, 2006 and 2009) all came out of the losers' bracket to win the state title.
Cumberland will likely send Slack to the mound to start, but Lamora has plenty of options with Paxton Chenevert (one run in 6.2 state tournament innings) and Cardoso (three scoreless innings) available in relief. Portsmouth will likely go with Ben Baum, who pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's win over Cumberland.
Whoever takes the mound Saturday will try to emulate Amaral, who picked up his second win of the tournament. The hard-throwing righty worked around a lead-off double to Tyler Doucet in the first and didn't allow another runner to reach third in his seven-strikeout outing.
“That felt really good to pitch that well,” the mild-mannered Amaral said. “I feel really close to 100 percent after being sick and hurt a little while ago. My fastball was really working and my mechanics were almost perfect. It was really relieving to pitch with the lead for the whole game and it was just my job to throw strikes after that.”
For the first time all tournament, Cumberland drew first blood when Slack hit a one-out single and scored when his twin brother, catcher Dylan, smoked a double to right field. A Portsmouth error to start the second inning allowed Evan Vitti to reach base and that mistake proved to be very costly.
With Vitti at third, Cardoso (single) at second and Dean Corvello (walk) at first, Slack crushed the second pitch he saw over the center-field fence for a two-out grand slam to extend the lead to 5-0.
“Cam's so good because he's able to drive the ball,” Amaral said.
Vitti drove in Chenevert with a single in the third and then the bottom of the order came through in the fifth inning to drive Boiani from the game. Vitti, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, led off the inning with a single and then Cardoso was hit with a pitch.
Tim Bradley, who was batting for the first time all night, hit a ball to left field that was misplayed into a two-run double to extend the lead to 8-0.
“He threw a ball to start and then he threw me a strike that I didn't see coming, so I made sure I saw the next strike that came,” Bradley said. “I just put my weight on my back foot and hit it.”
That was more than enough run support for Amaral, who struck out the side in the fourth inning and he ended his night by inducing Boiani to ground out with a pair of runners on base.
“Ryan was amazing today,” Cam Slack said. “He was throwing hard and his curveball was nasty.”
“With how our pitching set up from the last game going extra innings, we needed at least three innings and we were hoping he would give us four,” Lamora said. “He gives us five and we were dealing. His velocity was way up in this game – by several miles an hour. His command was also fantastic.”
For the third straight game, Cardoso pitched a scoreless final inning to keep the District 4 champions alive for another state title.
