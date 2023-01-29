Slowly but surely Corey Floyd Jr. seeing his transfer to Friars play off

PROVIDENCE – It was New Year’s Day when Corey Floyd Jr. and his decision to transfer from UConn to Providence was featured in a piece that appeared on ctinsider.com.
Some valid points were raised regarding why Floyd hadn’t received much playing time during the season’s first two months. The workload that had been dispersed – he logged a grand total of 11 minutes during PC’s first four Big East games – suggested that Floyd was buried on the depth chart. Ed Cooley spent the nonconference portion of the schedule grooming a solid rotation of guards featuring Jared Bynum, Noah Locke, Devin Carter, Alyn Breed and Jayden Pierre. In Floyd’s case, six appeared to be a crowd.
Of all the prose that ctinsider.com devoted to Floyd, the sentence featuring, “It remains to be seen whether his decision to transfer was a wise one” came across as part shot-across-the-bow, part insert-raised-eyeball-emoji-here. Floyd may have faced an uphill climb to fight for something besides table scraps at his new school after redshirting at his previous one, yet that didn’t mean the time had come to talk about him as a building block for future seasons.
As Providence closes out the month of January with a Sunday noontime game at Villanova, Floyd finds himself no longer lingering on the bench. After last Wednesday’s breakthrough game against Butler that featured the New Jersey native emerging as quite an asset, the only logical conclusion to be drawn is that he’s doing his part in making it harder for Cooley to pull him off the floor.
“I always tell them that if you give us a boost, your minutes are going to be extended,” said Cooley. “The more passion Corey plays with and more he plays to his athleticism, the better he’s getting.”
In a month that saw him celebrate his 19th birthday on Jan. 14, Floyd logged three games of 10-plus minutes. The son of a former Friar guard who’s also named Corey delivered a key three that ensured Providence would head into halftime with the lead against then-No. 4 Connecticut, his former team. That shot was the highlight of a 12-minute stint in 73-61 takedown of the Huskies back on Jan. 4.
Flashing back to last Wednesday, Floyd displayed tenacity with 5:52 remaining in the first half when he followed his own miss with an eventual layup. It was part of a 19-minute outing that saw Floyd register a profound impact on the offensive end. His season-high 12 points was the essence of efficiency – 4-of-5 shooting from the field, 2-of-2 from three, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.
“My teammates are always encouraging me to be confident as well as the coaching staff … having maximum confidence when you step on the court,” said Floyd.
If anything, Floyd’s production at Butler’s expense should lower the curtain about any chatter related to transferring from one Big East school to another. He deserves credit for doing his part in earning an important seat at the table based primarily off the realization that he could first and foremost impact the game on the defensive front.
“Being a spark when I go out there, that’s the main thing,” said Floyd.
Players must earn their keep in practice. For Floyd, that means not backing down when his assignment is either Carter or Locke. As Cooley noted after the Butler game, going up against Carter has a win-or-go-home flavor to it based off Carter’s unique breed of doggedness. In other words, there’s no room for the weak, something that Floyd quickly realized and came to embrace.
“If I’m not out there performing to my best or continuing to improve, I won’t see any improvement,” said Floyd, speaking in a 1-on-1 setting after Wednesday’s win over Butler. “Coach [Cooley] told me to keep working and to keep improving – whether it’s extra workouts or watching film.”
Floyd’s final year of high school basketball (2020-21) was limited to 15 games due to the pandemic. He didn’t see the floor for the Huskies last season. In some respects, this season has been about becoming reacquainted with the necessary rhythm that’s part-and-parcel when it comes to functioning at a high level.
“It has been a grind. Taking that year off, I didn’t realize how much of an impact it would have as far as getting back into the game,” said Floyd. “I’m starting to get my flow back and see myself improving. That’s the main thing.”
Thanks to answering the bell based off the empowerment provided by the coaching staff, Floyd has emerged as a credible two-way bench threat. As for debating the merits of transferring from New England Big East-based school to another, it would appear the answer has emerged in the form of the (Friar) affirmative.
