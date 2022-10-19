Smart has high hopes for Cumberland's Kolek

NEW YORK – Concerning Tyler Kolek, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart can puff his chest out and proclaim that his forecast concerning the Cumberland native was spot-on.
At last year’s Big East Media Day, Smart said the following about Kolek, “He wasn’t on the list today. By the end of the year, he will be. I like the position he’s in. A lot of people are sleeping on him. He’s someone I would want on my team.”
Reminded of those words during the 2022 edition of Big East Media that took place Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, Smart seized the moment and upped the ante concerning Kolek’s status for this coming season and beyond.
“If he continues to grow and develop over the course of his career at Marquette, he’s going to do a lot more than be here for Media Day,” said Smart. “He’s going to have unbelievable moments on this floor in the Big East Tournament. He’s going to lead his team to big wins … NCAA Tournament wins. But like every player, he has to continue to grow.”
Kolek’s invite to the 2022 media day fete was solidified the moment he was declared the Big East assist champ of the 2021-22 season (5.9 per contest). He also topped all Big East players in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4). Wearing a sharp blue suit, he spoke in reflective tones on Tuesday while taking in the sights and sounds of the annual production that the Big East stages at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
Translation: Kolek was a long way away from squaring up and aiming at the basket inside Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
“What do I take from this experience? It’s just crazy. Three or four years ago, I would have never pictured this,” Kolek told the Call/Times. “It’s special to be here and around my teammates.”
Asked if his presence at Big East Media Day should be interpreted as a sign that he’s perceived as one of the conference’s better talents, Kolek responded, “I look at it as I’m regarded as one of the leaders on the team. I’m here representing our guys.”
The expectation is that Kolek will need to up his scoring average if Marquette is going to defy the preseason forecasts. The Big East coaches pegged the Golden Eagles as the ninth-best team – only ahead of Georgetown (10th) and DePaul (11th). The opportunity for Kolek to put up more points is there following the departure of last year’s top two scorers for Marquette – Justin Lewis (16.8 ppg) and Darryl Morsell (13.4 ppg).
As efficient as Kolek was in the assist department, he and his head coach know that he’s much better than the player who connected on 28 percent of his three-point attempts during his first season with the Golden Eagles.
“Last year, I never found that balance of when to be aggressive and when not to be. I was always in pass-first mode,” said Kolek. “The work that I put in this summer – the energy and effort – has helped prepare me for an expanded role.”
Marquette lists Kolek as a junior. At age 21, he’s the second oldest player on this year’s roster. One year after transferring from George Mason and learning the ropes, he finds himself in a position where he’s showing what is needed to play in Smart’s system.
“You have to grow up and move into that role where you are the leader and someone people look to,” said Kolek. “I’m ready for that challenge.”
“He’s done a nice job over the last several months of adding to his game,” said Smart. “Let’s be honest. Tyler is a guy who you’re not going to out-work. Your only hope is to work as hard or keep up. He’s taking everything that occurred last year – positive and areas for growth – and applying those lessons over the next several months.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.