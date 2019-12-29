NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Lincoln High hockey team couldn’t help being in jovial mood after exploding for five third-period goals and turning a Division II nailbiter into an 8-2 demolition of Cranston West at the R.I. Sports Center on Saturday night.
Senior assistant captain Spencer Smith recorded his second hat trick this season (with an assist), classmate and captain Colby Acciardo tacked on two goals and four assists and junior linemate Kyle Costa added a score and three assists to help the Lions improve to 5-0 in league action.
What the final score filed to disclose was this: Lincoln exhibited rather uninspired play in the opening session and through most of the second before turning most of the crowd of perhaps 250 into a frenzy with that final-period flurry.
Assistant coach Rob Choiniere revealed – sort of – how it occurred following the blowout.
“We told them between (the second and third) that if they didn’t play (up to snuff), they were all going to (suffer) if they didn’t win, meaning (a really tough practice) on Monday,” he laughed, both joking and serious.
Offered Smith: “Honestly, we didn’t want to skate Monday; yes, we wanted the day off, but we also wanted to prove to the league that we’re going to be a threat this season. We beat Cranston West already this season (5-2 in the opener), and they’re considered one of the best in the league. We wanted to prove we could do it again.”
This tilt happened to be marred by an astonishing 18 penalties, 10 on the Lions’ side.
“We’ve talked about that before, how penalties can mess up our momentum, and they definitely did here,” Smith stated. “That’s something we need to work on. Obviously, we’re not trying to do that. The good news was we overcame them.”
As for the horrendously stoic opening, head coach Mike Forrest explained why.
“We had a lot of penalties – too many; it was a season-high, and I’m not happy with that, but we got off to a slow start because we had a tough time taking the body,” he said. “They were moving the puck up and down the ice at will in the first. We just weren’t ready to play, and I don’t know why.
“Part of the thing was that it stemmed from the last game,” he added. “I think the kids were thinking that they beat them 3-0 in the third period the last time, and they thought they were going to just waltz into this arena and kind of have their way. That shows up, and it showed up here (Saturday). Cranston West came out flying.”
Just 5:20 into the first period, senior Noah Amaral slid a low try past junior keeper A.J. Bruscini to give the Falcons (2-2 league) the lead, though LHS answered in stellar fashion with 1:10 remaining in the period.
Officials had whistled CW senior Cam Koretsky for an unsportsmanlike infraction with 2:59 left, giving Lincoln its first power play of the game. With only 11 ticks left – and 1:10 remaining before the horn – Acciardo took feeds from classmate Darien Carney and Costa to knot it.
That’s the way the stanza ended.
It appeared the Lions were in trouble again when junior winger Zach Majeau accepted an interference penalty 3:38 into the second. Smith, though, turned that into a positive just 49 seconds later. He saw Acciardo steal the puck behind the right side of the blue line, skate in and send a right-to-left pass to Smith. The “AC” then unleashed it past CW junior goalie Matt Corrente for the 2-1 advantage.
The only issue? Exactly 21 ticks after that tally, refs called Carney for a trip, and that gave the Falcons a five-on-three advantage for 50 seconds. Naturally, 20 passed by before junior Tommy Harper knocked home the power-play equalizer with 9:52 left in the middle session.
That would last for 2:02. CW’s Andy Martin landed a slashing infraction with 7:58 remaining, and Smith converted passes from Carney and Costa eight seconds later as the hosts gained its second lead of the game.
Penalties dominated the rest of the period, though Forrest and Co. clamored down to the team room to discuss the next 15.
Whatever was said worked beyond wonders, as junior defenseman/assistant captain Kevin Degnan took only 27 seconds to beat the starting keeper Corrente. Over the next 5:22, the Lions would erupt for four more to ice it.
When Acciardo walloped home a Carney pass at 2:11, CW head coach Matt Brannon replaced Corrente in the cage with Jake Silva. Of the seven shots he faced, he yielded three scores.
As for Bruscini, he earned 23 stops, and coaches called him just as important to the triumph as Smith and the other scorers.
“The difference I think was the leadership; that first line (Colby, Spencer and Kyle), they really got us going in the dressing room (after the second),” Forrest said. “We were down here and it was a 3-2 game; we spoke as the coaches, and the first to speak after that was Colby. He’s such a leader; then again, so is Spence and Kevin. They said some things that motivated the kids.
“Another thing: A lot of people talk about our offense, but our defense has been instrumental in our wins so far. We’ve had a lot of kids step up, including Kevin (Degnan) and Darien, but there have been so many more. We need that to continue.”
**
Cranston West 1 – 1 – 0 – 2
Lincoln 1 – 2 – 5 – 8
First period: CW – Noah Amaral (Cam Koretsky, Ben Jackvony) 5:20; L – Colby Acciardo (Darien Carney, Kyle Costa), pp, 13:50.
Second period: L – Spencer Smith (Accirardo), sh, 4:27; CW – Tommy Harper (Koretsky, Josh Zambarano), pp, 5:08; L – Smith (Carney, Costa), pp, 7:10.
Third period: L – Kevin Degnan (Acciardo, Nate Turcotte), pp, :27; L – Acciardo (Carney) 2:11; L – Smith (Acciardo, Costa) 3:52; L – Costa (Smith, Acciardo) 4:09; L – Andrew Alfieri (Jake Kye) 5:48.
Shots on goal: Cranston West 25, Lincoln 31. Goalie saves: Matt Corrente (CW) 19 (five goals), Jake Silva (CW) 4 (three goals), A.J. Bruscini (L) 23.
