CRANSTON – The No. 2 North Smithfield boys lacrosse team took No. 1 Smithfield’s best punch in the second quarter of Saturday afternoon’s Division IV title game and went into halftime at Cranston Stadium trailing the favored Sentinels by just a goal.
The Northmen, again, responded to third-quarter Smithfield goals with replies of their own, but they never could get over the hump. Even though the lead was never more than two goals for the first 37 minutes of the contest, the Northmen were always chasing and it finally caught up to the thin squad in the fourth quarter.
Smithfield scored twice in opening three minutes of the quarter and despite two goals each from semifinal hero Max Mattos and Brandon Boudreau, the Northmen were beaten 11-7 by the Sentinels to suffer their second straight Division IV final defeat after falling to Mount St. Charles the previous season.
“The big difference in the second half is we threw three or four dumb passes that just didn’t get through in the offensive end,” Boudreau said. “I know the one at the end that I just threw right out of bounds and that had a big impact because Max was wide open right in front of the net. We just had to try to keep pushing through and fight until the end.”
“We just made some mistakes and we got a little tired at the end of the game,” North Smithfield senior captain Cam Cabral said.
“In the first half we did a good job of getting out on fastbreaks and scoring, but in the second half we didn’t have as many chances to run against them and we turned the ball over.”
While Saturday’s defeat clearly hurt in the moment, just reaching the final was a successful season for a program that had to rebuild after losing to the juggernaut Mounties last season. The team graduated its top two all-around players – Luke Pasquariello and Franklin Pierce middie Ethan Cote – which meant new kids had to step to the forefront.
Mattos, a first-year player, was one of those kids. He scored five goals in the come-from-behind win over Tiverton in the semifinals and was a threat all afternoon against the Sentinels.
“We moved a lot of guys around early in the season to see who could play where and [Mattos] was a big reason we are here because he started on defense and then went to the attack and scored 28 goals,” North Smithfield coach Kevin Tondreau said. “We’re going to miss all of those guys, including Cam, but we’re going to do this again next year. I plan on being here again next year.”
Smithfield, whose only loss in the regular season was to the Northmen, forced the Northmen into a settled game in the opening quarter and that led to a 1-0 lead after 12 minutes thanks to a goal from junior Anthony Mercurio, who finished the afternoon with a game-high four goals.
North Smithfield responded with an extra-man opportunity finish 12 seconds into the second quarter by Dom Neri, but as was the case all afternoon, the Sentinels had a response. Alex Reilly and NS junior Logan Whitton exchanged goals before the Sentinels scored the next two to build a two-goal advantage.
Boudreau responded with two goals to tie the game for a third time. First, he took a pass from Seth Pickering and scored and then he added a goal at 8:40.
“The big impact in the first half was we created fastbreaks and that’s how we score most of our goals,” Boudreau said. “I know that’s how I scored the two I had – in transition. We didn’t let their defense set up.”
The Sentinels, again, had a response as Nick Pike scored seconds after the face-off to give his team the lead it wouldn’t relinquish for the final 27 minutes. Mercurio doubled the lead early in the third quarter and Mattos answered with a goal, but injuries and attrition were taking its toll on a team short of experience.
“We had one kid, Matt Lagasse, who broke his arm in the second half, so we were down to one face-off guy and one defensive middie at that point,” Tondreau said. “Sometimes that’s the way the ball bounces. It didn’t bounce our way today like it did on Wednesday against Tiverton. In the second half we struggled to get good shots off against their good zone defense.”
Cody Van Gorden took a pass from Mercurio to put the Sentinels up two at the end of the third quarter and then the Northmen took an undisciplined two-minute penalty early in the fourth quarter. The Sentinels made NS pay with an extra-man opportunity goal 1:24 into the quarter.
Mattos scored his second to make it a two-goal game, but the Northmen were stifled the last nine minutes of the contest. Reilly and Pike scored insurance goals to secure the win.
“It was difficult at the start of the season with all new defensemen and a bunch of first-year guys and we had to overcome a lot of problems,” Boudreau said. “We just kept pushing through and did everything we could to get here.”
