Sophomores lead way for MSC cross-country program

FOSTER – As a freshman last year, Ethan Fadden was afforded the opportunity to reap the benefits from a cross country group that was heavy with Mount St. Charles seniors.
Fadden learned a lot from Ryan Slaney, Cee-Jay Laquerre, and Owen Noecker – all three are 2021 MSC graduates with Slaney (Bryant University) and Noecker (St. Bonaventure) continuing to run in college.
“All of them were like my big brothers. They did a great job mentoring me and really pushed me during this past summer’s workouts,” said Fadden.
Now a sophomore, Fadden’s days of looking up and admiring have given way to emerging as this season’s top MSC male runner. Two Northern Division meets are in the books with Fadden claiming victories in both. His latest victory came Monday at Ponaganset High’s Reservation course.
With boys and girls from Mount, North Smithfield, Ponaganset, and Woonsocket running together due to a busing issue that resulted in a 5 p.m. race time, Fadden went out and posted a winning time of 17:45 that was 30 seconds better than the next closest runner.
“Going into the season, I knew I would have to take a step forward just because we lost a lot. There’s a lot of responsibility, but I’m just to do my best every day,” said Fadden. “I’m not going to lie.
“Last week was the first meet I’ve ever won in my life. It gives me a boost knowing that maybe I can run with a few of these guys. We’ll see, but winning definitely makes breakfast taste a lot better.”
Mount head coach Amy Noecker has been pleased with Fadden’s transition as a runner who understands the importance of finishing near the top of the heap. Ponaganset did edge Mount (23-35) with the Mounties claiming victories over North Smithfield and Woonsocket by identical 15-50 scores.
“The one thing about Ethan is that he’s very driven. He’s competitive and very hungry,” said Noecker. “He’s motivated and knows who his competition is.”
On the girls’ side, MSC sophomore Emmy Belvin made it 6-for-6 in dual meet victories in her high school career after posting a winning time of 20:57 Monday. It was a vast improvement from the 22:56 she posted last week, yet there was a very good reason why Belvin proceeded the way she did at Scituate High’s course.
“There are a lot of roots on that course and I didn’t want to risk getting an injury during the first [dual] meet of the season. It was a slower time, but I know I can definitely drop from there,” said Belvin. “I wanted to get a better time today and I’m happy with what I got, but I wished I could have done a little better.”
One of the benefits of the boys and girls running simultaneously was that Belvin was pushed and pushed hard. She was near two Ponaganset boys as she approached the wood-covered portion of the course.
“I think it did definitely help me … chasing and keeping me going,” said Belvin, whose margin of victory was 2 minutes, 51 seconds.
Added Noecker, “I wanted her to get first place but also work a little bit harder to get ready for next week.”
What the Mount coach was referring to was next Monday’s meet at Deerfield Park against Northern Division contenders Cumberland and Smithfield. The MSC boys and girls will carry identical 5-1 records into next week. Like the boys, the Mount girls went 2-1 Monday with victories over Woonsocket (15-50) and Ponaganset (15-50). North Smithfield defeated Mount, 21-39, with the Northmen led by freshman Mya Silveira (second, 23:48), sophomore Eden Beauregard (third, 23:54), sophomore Amelia Boyes (fourth, 24:02) and sophomore Jasmine Burt (fifth, 24:07).
Kipyego, SRA boys roll
TIVERTON – Led by junior Devan Kipyego, the St. Raphael boys posted 15-50 wins over each of Monday’s Metropolitan Division foes – East Providence, Barrington, and host Tiverton. Kipyego closed with a first-place time of 17:50 and was followed by senior Jack Pereira (second, 17:56) and junior Pedro Mayol (third, 18:11). SRA senior Andrew Worden produced an eighth-place finish of 18:50.
In the girls race, St. Raphael’s Tyla Forbes and Chandaniey Boyce went back-to-back, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively Forbes clocked in at 22:50 while Boyce was close behind at 22:54. SRA claimed 15-50 victories over Tiverton and East Providence but fell to Barrington (16-40).
Broncos’ Allen shines
BURRILLVILLE – Burrillville junior Haley Allen felt right at home at her home course en route to placing first with a time of 21:51 in conjunction with Monday’s Northern Division meet at Burrillville Middle School. The Broncos scored wins over Central Falls (15-50) and North Providence (18-45) but fell to Smithfield (25-31).
The female Broncos received top-10 finishes from junior Kaitlyn Potter (sixth, 23:16), senior Victoria LaMontagne (eighth, 23:35), sophomore Kaitlyn Fleming (ninth, 23:42) and freshman Jillian Russell (10th, 23:50).
Sophomore Devin Richard was the top Burrillville finisher on the boys’ side, placing ninth with a time of 18:14. The Broncos scored wins over the Warriors (16-45) and Cougars (24-31) but dropped a 15-50 decision to a Smithfield squad that claimed the first seven placements.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.