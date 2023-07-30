SOUNDING BOARD: Josh Oduro doing his part when it comes to setting the table as far as what new PC head coach Kim English expects

PROVIDENCE – For Josh Oduro, life as a giver and a receiver has a nice ring to it.
As one of three George Mason transfers on the scene, Oduro is well-versed in how Kim English operates. That makes the 6-foot-9 forward a giver and a valuable asset in relation to the Providence College players inherited by English from the previous coaching staff. If questions arise from Bryce Hopkins, Devin Carter and others, they have a sounding board to bounce off.
“There’s an element of leadership and you’ve got to be vocal with it,” said Oduro on Friday upon the conclusion of the annual PC Basketball Media Training exercise that’s organized by the school’s Sports Information Department.
“Having people who have already seen it before like myself, Ticket (Gaines) and Justyn (Fernandez), I think it’s really important … giving the holdovers some insights to help them have the best season they can have, but these guys pick up things fast. You can tell that they’re high-level basketball players,” Oduro added. “Having people like us who can interject quickly, you can see that it sticks and definitely helps. I feel that we’re going to have a great transition and be able to win a lot of games early on because of that.”
In terms of receiving, Oduro is still a newcomer to the Friar scene. During the summer months, the bank is open and ready to absorb as much knowledge as humanly possible regarding the final stop of his college basketball journey.
“They’ve done nothing but build up this place and talk about the energy that you can feel. It’s all about managing it and being in the moment, but it’s something that I’m excited for,” said Oduro, a two-time Atlantic 10 First team selection. “I could talk about it until I’m blue in the face, but it’s something you’ve got to feel, from what I understand. That’s why I’m excited for that first game.”
Oduro got a sneak preview of what to expect from the Friar fan base when he visited the campus in the spring. The same visit included fellow George Mason transplants Gaines and Fernandez along with Rich Barron, the true freshman who originally signed a National Letter of Intent with the Patriots before pivoting towards PC.
“Not only was it great to get to meet the guys and get in the gym and see how they play, but we also got to see what the school was like,” said Oduro. “When we were driving around campus in a golf cart and touring the place, people were chasing after it and screaming our names … just cheering us on. You could feel the love. You could feel the intensity.”
By the time Oduro returned to PC in early June for summer workouts, the groundwork laid between English and the Friar players who originally were brought aboard by former head coach Ed Cooley was apparent and noticeable.
“You could see the rapport between the players and Coach English. Not just with him but with the rest of the staff,” said Oduro. “I knew as soon as he got the job that he was here and talking to everyone … building that camaraderie. I think that’s very important and you’re seeing it right now.”
The way that English’s first Providence team is structured has a unique vibe when surveying today’s college basketball landscape – the ability to retain a strong nucleus coupled with bringing aboard several players who have already been in the basketball trenches as the new Friar leader.
“We’re coming into a new situation right now, but we’re also retaining a core and a lot of talent,” said Oduro. “To keep them on our team and have a diverse set of skills is going to be good for us. On any given night, we’re going to have players who can bring something different to the table and I’m sure they’ll do it consistently.”
Next month’s overseas trip to Spain that will include three games should help to narrow the gap even more with actual competition on the docket.
“I believe you become even more tight-knit in those circumstances,” said Oduro. “We’re starting to jell. You can feel the camaraderie, but I think it’s going to be even more of that while we’re in Spain.”
