Spending significant time in Ed Cooley's company made an impression on Drew Fielder, the newest Friar pledge

PROVIDENCE – An official visit to Providence College was already on the docket. That didn’t stop Ed Cooley from flying out to California to see Drew Fielder before the 2023 prospect traveled to the Friars’ campus this past weekend.
How significant of an impression did Cooley make by electing to spend time in Fielder’s company out in SoCal? In many ways, the answer was revealed Monday night when Fielder supplied PC with a verbal commitment. A four-star recruit who’s listed at 6-foot-11, Fielder had additional visits lined up but elected to emphatically slam the brakes on his recruitment after spending the better part of the past week in the company of Providence’s head coach.
“Cooley coming out here and making that trip, it was spending time with someone in person rather than being on the phone,” said Julius von Hanzlik, Fielder’s high school coach at Southern California Academy.
Cooley boarded a plane that took him to California last Monday. Call it laying the groundwork that told Fielder just how badly the Friars wanted to add him to their Class of 2023 recruiting haul.
“Cooley came to California, watched my practice, and went back across the country,” said Fielder. “That meant a lot and proved how much he really wanted me and liked my game. My visit there [to Providence] went great. I loved what I saw.”
“Cooley is one of the best recruiters around. He’s going to build a relationship with you and let you know that he wants you to be a part of his program,” said von Hanzlik. “Drew had some other visits lined up with other schools who also did a good job. He just felt that connection with Cooley.”
Fielder joins guard Garwey Dual in becoming the second 2023 prospect from Southern California Academy to supply the Friars with a verbal pledge. Also in the fold for Southern California for the upcoming season is Pawtucket native Isaiah Miranda. Similar to Fielder, Miranda is also held in high regard within recruiting circles.
“With Garwey being on our roster, I think that carried some significance, too,” said von Hanzlik, who will be Fielder’s high school coach for the second straight year.
“To be able to talk to Garwey about how he felt about the program and what they were saying to him and why he chose them, it was important,” said Fielder. “I’ve gotten close to Garwey.”
Originally from Idaho, Fielder arrived at Southern California as a raw talent. He also needed to be patient while sitting behind high-major and Power Five recruits before receiving his turn at significant playing time. Per his coach, there was one admirable trait that stood out about Fielder that had nothing to do with three-point shots or rebounds.
“Regardless if he was playing or not or who was in front of him, he always brought that energy. He was always embracing coaching and such a good teammate,” said von Hanzlik. “He always brought that energy to our group.”
When he first got to Southern California, Fielder operated strictly on the perimeter. Over time, he become keenly aware of the importance of the physicality piece. Now he’s described as a versatile big man.
“Becoming more physical was something that was hammered into me … attacking the rim. It’s something that didn’t come naturally. It didn’t click until this past summer but it was so important for my development,” said Fielder.
“You can call him a stretch five, but he can do so many things,” said von Hanzlik.
When Fielder informed von Hanzlik that Providence was where he saw him fitting in the best, his coach’s reaction was akin to flying over the moon.
“I was very happy for Drew. I love the [PC] program. I love Cooley. I think it’s cool that Drew and Garwey are going there,” said von Hanzlik. “When you know, you know. If you’re going to get that feeling with anybody, it’s Ed Cooley.”
