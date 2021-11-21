WOONSOCKET — The numerous junior, college and pro scouts who lined the top level of Adelard Arena over the weekend were likely there to get a first-hand look at kids like Shattuck St. Mary’s sophomore superstar Cole Eiserman, St. Andrew’s Matt Morden and Mount senior Cam O’Neill, but it was another Mount senior who excelled with the youth hockey world in town for the Prep Hockey Conference East-West showcase.
Academy U18 goalie Jack Spicer struggled to find consistency early in the season, but an improved mental approach has led to tangible improvement in November. The Maryland native was superb in a losing cause last week against Cushing, setting the stage for superb performances in PHC contests against Canadian powerhouse St. Andrew’s and No. 1 Shattuck over the weekend.
Spicer – along with Mount senior forward Micah Berger – was a big reason the home side earned its first PHC victory Saturday against the Saints and he was just as good against the Sabres. Spicer was razor sharp with his glove and pads for long stretches of the first two periods to help Mount grab a pair of one-goal leads Sunday, but Eiserman, a projected early first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, scored the go-ahead goal with 5 minutes, 46 seconds left in regulation as Shattuck skated away with a 5-3 victory.
“This game was fun and like [coach Matt Plante] and I talk about, it’s all about saving that next shot,” Spicer said 38 of the 42 shots he saw. “Especially in games like this, you’re going to face a lot of shots, so you just have to save the next one. I’ve really started to find a rhythm and it started with the Cushing game. That just rolled into this weekend.”
“They just had one more bounce than us and a seeing-eye puck to one of the best 06s on the planet and that was the difference,” Plante said. “I thought these guys represented the program very well and I think that we proved that we can go toe to toe with the best in the country. Jack is starting to get to the level that we kind of expected him to reach with the way he’s played lately.”
Mount (19-6-3) finishes up the showcase this afternoon with a game against Indiana’s Culver Military Academy at 2:30 p.m. The contest is the final in a tripleheader that will also feature Shattuck against Connecticut’s South Kent School and St. Andrew’s taking on New York’s Northwood School.
While Saturday’s game was all about the offense of Berger and O’Neill, Sunday’s contest belonged to U18 veterans Zach Aben and Ryan O’Connell. Aben, a Mount senior, scored the game’s only goal in the first period, while O’Connell added goals in the second and third periods to keep his team in the game. Plante said he hopes college scouts in attendance realize what O’Connell can bring to the next level. The left winger is second on the team with 17 goals.
“I don’t understand what Division I coaches don’t see in Ryan O’Connell,” Plante said. “I’m dumbfounded by it. He went toe-to-toe with the best team in the country and scored two goals. You’re telling me he can’t play in Hockey East? You’re telling me he can’t play in the ECAC? You’re telling me he can’t play in the Atlantic?”
O’Connell and defenseman Joe Peters created the game’s opening goal with just 43 seconds left in the opening period when Aben scored a power-play goal. The lead was made possible by the play of Spicer, who not only made 11 saves in the opening period, but didn’t leave any rebounds in front of the net.
“My biggest improvement is in the mental aspect of the game,” Spicer said. “Just staying focused and doing the little things every day leads to consistency. I just need to keep going the way I’ve been going and I still have things I want to get better at like my puck handling. Just keep going up.”
“His issue early in the season was on the mental side and it was evident,” Plante said. “He’s a competitive kid and he has to learn to compartmentalize and he has to learn to cut the baggage loose. I felt earlier in the year he was carrying the baggage with him and so consumed by the negative that bad things were happening. We put him on the shelf for a short period of time and just talked to him about a stop-the-next-shot mentality.”
Anthony Yu tied the game with a power-play goal 2:11 into the middle period, but Matt Lewis and Peters created a chance for O’Connell to bury to restore the lead. Plante said the next 10 minutes were crucial because Mount had a few good chances to take a two-goal lead, but SSM goalie Calvin Vachon (34 saves) kept the deficit at one.
William Whitelaw tied the game with 2:25 left in the period and the road side went ahead just 1:32 into the final period on Macklin Celebrini’s fifth PHC goal. O’Connell answered, after more good work from Aben, to tie the game, but Shattuck skated out of Adelard with a victory when Whitelaw found Eiserman between the circles and the winger slotted a shot past Spicer. Whitelaw finished up a four-point afternoon with an empty-net goal.
Spicer took the loss, but he likely left a strong impression on the dozens of scouts in attendance.
“It’s good for me to do this with everyone here, but two games isn’t the end all be all, you just have to keep going,” Spicer said. “Getting more eyes on you and drawing more interest.”
“He’s athletic and you can tell he just stays in every play,” Plante said. “The one thing [Mount grad and Princeton goalie Ethan Pearson] had was that poise and that’s where Jack has really grown.”
