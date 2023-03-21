PROVIDENCE – On a day when Ed Cooley pulled up anchor on his 12-year run as Providence College’s coach, Athletic Director Steve Napolillo laid out what he’s looking for in Cooley’s successor.
“We want a coach who wants to be here and believes he can win big at Providence College,” said Napolillo while speaking to local media members on Monday afternoon inside the atrium of the Ruane Friar Development Center.
Asked if the presence of the transfer portal will hasten the timeline of naming a successor to Cooley, Napolillo said, “I’m going to take the time in order to get the right hire. This will define my career for the next three to five years. If I make the right hire, I’ll be a rockstar. If I don’t, I’ll be fired.”
Cooley’s decision to depart his native city to become the next head coach at Georgetown University was strictly based on taking care of his own family.
“He didn’t make a basketball decision. This wasn’t a Providence decision,” said Napolillo. “Nothing surprises me in life anymore, but I wish Ed the best. We shared unbelievable memories. That’s what I’m going to lean on and remember.
“I’m a person who likes to see people have success in life, but like I told Ed, ‘I’ll be rooting for you. I just won’t be rooting for you twice a year or in the postseason,’” added Napolillo.
The fact that PC will be looking for a head coach to join a league that includes last year’s Naismith National Coach of the Year now at Georgetown and former Friar head coach Rick Pitino heading to St. John’s along with three teams set to participate in next weekend’s Sweet 16 (UConn, Creighton, and Xavier) is a challenge that Napolillo believes he will get right.
“We’re going to get a great coach. It may be a young coach. It might be an experienced coach,” said Napolillo. “We have the infrastructure. We’re going to continue to invest. We want to do things at the highest level.”
Napolillo along with Cooley addressed the players. As far as any of Cooley’s assistants remaining onboard during this period of transition, it would appear one of the assistants (Ivan Thomas) is moving on from Providence.
“That’s an emotional time. These student-athletes … there’s a business part and a human empathy part. They have to digest this news,” said Napolillo. “Obviously we want to keep our players here.”
The current players might be coming to grips with the news that the head coach who brought them to PC’s campus is no longer in the fold, but so too is the fan base that supported Cooley through thick and thin.
“The fans support us at the highest level with their passion and generosity,” said Napolillo. “It’s my job to keep that going by getting a coach who’s going to help us compete at the highest level.”
The decision on Cooley’s behalf to leave PC for a Big East rival in Georgetown has been simmering on the backburner for weeks. A Big East official replied, “No comment for today” when asked if the conference would weigh in about a head coach leaving one Big East school to take a head-coaching job at another Big East school.
“I don’t think it’s a good look for the conference,” said Napolillo. “The Big East was built on dignity, respect, and camaraderie. Should I be going out and hiring another Big East coach? We love the league way too much to start that type of carousel.”
The Friars have two players from the high school Class of 2023 – Drew Fielder and Donovan Santoro, both from Southern California Academy – who signed National Letters of Intents last fall. On Tuesday, Fielder announced his decommitment.
Garwey Dual was the first 2023 prospect to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment. The four-star guard did not sign with PC during last November’s signing period. Dual remained on target to sign with the Friars next month – he took in the regular-season home finale against Seton Hall on March 4 – but the news regarding PC’s coaching change prompted the high school prospect to re-open his recruiting.
Reached Monday, Dual’s AAU coach stated that the door isn’t closed as far as Dual still coming to PC.
"He may ultimately stay [at PC] depending on who they hire,” said Mike Saunders. “In the meantime, he has to wait and see what Providence decides to do and see what other opportunities are out there.”
