St. Raphael girls basketball to face Barrington in D-I quarterfinals at La Salle Academy

PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael girls basketball team worked hard all season long to secure a home game in the Division I quarterfinals.
With several confirmed cases of SRA faculty and students contracting the coronavirus and the school closed for this current week and next week, enough concern was voiced by D-I quarterfinals opponent Barrington about playing the game at the Saints’ Alumni Hall.
In an effort to lessen the concern, the playoff contest will be held at a neutral site.
On Saturday night at 6 o’clock, the second-seeded Saints and 10th-seeded Eagles will square off at La Salle Academy’s McLaughlin Athletic Center. It was announced this past Monday that the game would take place on Saturday at a time and venue that was still to be determined. On Wednesday, SRA athletic director Ray Tanguay confirmed that all previous loose ends have at last been tied up.
“We have some direction,” said Tanguay, who reached out to La Salle and Bay View with the hope of securing a gym.
“When [La Salle AD Ted Quigley] heard it was me and knew what was going on, they quickly accommodated us,” said Tanguay, noting that Bay View had a previous commitment.
The winner of the SRA-Barrington matchup faces a quick turnaround with the D-I semifinals scheduled for Sunday afternoon (3 p.m.) at Rhode Island College. Waiting in the wings is No. 3 seed South Kingstown. The D-I finals are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at RIC.
In response to an inquiry, the R.I. Interscholastic League says the R.I. open state girls basketball tournament will still begin as previously scheduled with preliminary-round games on the docket for Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10.
As previously reported, Game 2 of the boys hockey Division II quarterfinal-round series between the three-school Co-op team featuring St. Raphael, Wheeler, and Providence Country Day and opponent South Kingstown will still be played Saturday. The puck will be dropped at 7:20 p.m. at Lynch Arena. The Saints need to win in order to force a Game 3 that if needed will take place Sunday at URI’s Boss Arena.
Tanguay says the girls basketball and hockey teams have not practiced since St. Raphael hunkered down for precautionary reasons. School officials are expected to double check the rosters to make sure none of the student-athletes have been quarantined.
