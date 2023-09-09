Stars align for DeLaurier to join the Friars

PROVIDENCE – For the newest member of the Providence College basketball family, the stars needed to be aligned in a hurry.
Fortunately for Eli DeLaurier, he was able to skip the formalities and cut right to the heart of the matter. DeLaurier was on Kim English’s radar when the latter was the head coach at George Mason while the former hooped it up at the Miller School in Charlottesville, Va. The ties that bond DeLaurier to the Friars also include Matt Palumbo – PC’s Special Assistant to the Head Coach – attending the same high school (St. Anne's-Belfield) simultaneously as DeLaurier’s older brother Javin, who played four years at Duke.
Good thing all these connections were in place as DeLaurier needed to make up his mind and fast. The Friars found themselves in the market for a player with some size after Will McNair Jr. left school late last week. PC assistant Nate Tomlinson got the ball rolling upon reaching out to DeLaurier and his camp last Sunday.
Joined on his visit to the PC campus by his mother C'ta, who played college basketball at Rutgers, DeLaurier said yes to English and the Friars on Tuesday. After adjusting his status as a high school Class of 2024 prospect to his original graduation date (2023), DeLaurier was given the green light to start practicing and attending classes, two signs that he's eligible for the start of the 2023-24 season, now roughly eight weeks away.
What a whirlwind, indeed.
“Providence did what I expected Kim English to do. They jumped on it and made it happen. They got it done. Kim is as good of a recruiter as I’ve been around,” said Jack Meriwether, who coached DeLaurier at the Miller School. “It was quite the coronation. The timeline called for us to do something within hours, not a week.”
DeLaurier returned to his Virginia home after spending some time at Overtime Elite, the Atlanta-based private school that offers youngsters a path to reach the pros. That marked his second stop upon leaving the Miller School with DeLaurier announcing back in the spring that he was going to head to Moravian (N.C.) Prep for next season.
Reached Thursday, Meriwether noted that the discussion of DeLaurier possibly enrolling in college for the 2023-24 term was discussed last year. The idea was originally floated by several of the schools recruiting him, the list including Texas A&M, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.
“Eli was very interested in going to college early if the right situation appeared,” said Meriwether, noting that English and Tomlinson frequently visited the Miller School during the recruiting process involving Austin Ball, now a freshman guard at George Mason.
“There needed to be a relationship in order to make something happen quickly,” added Meriwether. “Nate (Tomlinson) always had a tremendous amount of belief in Eli, but he and Kim are smart enough to fill a position of need and also have some foresight into the future. It was the best case for everybody involved.”
Listed on friars.com at 6-foot-10 and 220 pounds, DeLaurier was the top assist guy on last year’s Miller School squad. Per a suggestion from Meriwether concerning what would be his best avenue to play high-end college basketball, DeLaurier worked tirelessly to improve his outside stroke.
“He understands how to read situations and create advantages. He’s also good at getting himself a good look and knocking it down, which I think is an advanced skill to have,” said Meriwether, adding that DeLaurier shot 40 percent from three in two of his three seasons at the Miller School. “All the intangibles that you would want in taking a guy this time of year, Eli has them. He’s patient and doesn’t have a big ego. He’s willing to come in and work. One of his best qualities is that he’s always been coachable.”
From what Meriwether understands, the Friars aren’t planning to redshirt DeLaurier.
