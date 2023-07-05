State champion Clippers part of Arnold Mills Parade festivities

CUMBERLAND – A big win makes for a big party. In this town, that means stepping off as part of the annual Fourth of July tradition, the Arnold Mills Parade.
In all seriousness, what high school team do you know is afforded the opportunity to participate in a parade after capturing a state title? The Cumberland High baseball team can answer that question in the affirmative after the 2023 state champs rode on the back of a flatbed truck down Nate Whipple Highway on Tuesday morning.
Wearing their road blue jerseys featuring “Cumberland” emblazoned across the chest, the players took turns firing water guns and tossing candy in the direction of the legion of onlookers that carved up every ounce of real estate along the parade route. To the victor belongs the spoils and that proved to be the case as the program got to reap the latest reward for emerging as the last team standing.
With all due respect to receiving citations at either town council or school committee meetings, the champion Clippers got to participate in something that no one involved will ever forget anytime soon.
“The fact that we were able to enjoy an actual parade, there’s no better memory than that. This was a big one,” said Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso, noting that 20 of the 21 players on this year’s varsity roster showed up for Tuesday’s display of holiday pageantry.
Euphoria was still running at a fever pitch when someone delivered a message to Cardoso moments after Cumberland clinched the state title back on June 19. In so many words, don’t schedule anything for the morning of July 4th. The wheels were already turning to include the baseball team in the Arnold Mills Parade lineup, an opportunity not to be missed.
When the Clippers gathered at North Cumberland Middle School on Tuesday morning, it marked the first time the full 2023 squad was in each other’s company since the day of the championship clincher.
“It was cool to get everyone together,” said Cardoso.
The 48-foot flatbed was secured courtesy of Danny Ray, father of Cumberland players Andy and Aidan. The truck was adorned with championship photos taken by Call/Times staff photographer Ernest A. Brown and Emily Martin, mother of another Cumberland player (Anthony). The pictures were customized into banners that were secured to the flatbed the day before the parade by several mothers of the Cumberland players.
Among the congratulatory messages showered upon them as they passed by Arnold Mills parade viewers, one message distinguished itself concerning Cumberland outlasting La Salle in the best-of-three finals.
“Phenomenal series,” was what caught Cardoso’s attention.
The Clippers are state baseball champions. On Tuesday, they took part in an eye-opening experience courtesy of parade-watchers who chose to ring in the Fourth of July with some Red, White & Blue festivity.
“To see all the people who supported us throughout our whole run, it was a fun experience,” said Joaquin Cardoso, rising senior/pitcher for the Clippers.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.