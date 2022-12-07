STAYING CLOSE TO HOME: Lincoln's Leahy to continue throwing career at Brown University

LINCOLN – The latest success story from Lincoln High’s highly touted throwing program heard a familiar pitch upon taking Adam Grant’s woodshop class.
Backtracking a bit, Jillian Leahy was involved in competitive cheer when she had Grant as a teacher as a sophomore.
“He told me he would fail me. I think that’s a common theme on how he recruits kids,” said Leahy, speaking in a playful tone about the role that Grant – coach of the Lion throwers – played in helping to place her on the path that led to what unfolded Tuesday afternoon.
With family members, administrators, and fellow track & field participants looking on from their seats in the school auditorium, Leahy announced she plans to continue her athletic and academic careers at Brown University. An all-state performer in the hammer and weight throw as well as the top performer in the hammer at last spring’s New England Championship, Leahy verbally committed to the Ivy League school in early October. Brown was one of three schools in the mix along with Holy Cross and Northeastern.
“I took an official visit to each school, but Brown was an amazing visit. Everything about the school ended up being perfect,” said Leahy, who signed with her mother Cheryl by her side while her father Robert looked on from his seat.
“It was the first place I visited. I think I may have known [Brown was the place where Leahy saw herself spending the next four years] but I wanted to make sure I visited all the schools so I knew all my options,” she added.
To see Leahy quickly move past the neophyte stage of throwing is a testament to the work she’s put in and the coaching she’s been privy to under Grant’s guiding hand.
“I said I would try it and ended up loving it,” said Leahy. “I’m so glad that Coach Grant asked me.”
Added Grant, “She’s really enjoyed it and worked hard.”
Things started to click for Leahy last year during the indoor season. The heights that were scaled opened the door to the possibility of competing in college. A major piece to the recruiting puzzle was achieved last June when she achieved a personal-best toss of 155 feet, 6 inches that earned her top honors at the aforementioned New England meet.
“I remember looking at my mom and her mouth was wide open. She was like, ‘Oh my God,’” said Leahy. “That was an amazing experience in relation to athletic validation. You need to throw a certain distance. You need to place high. I had been working hard leading up to that particular meet.”
A strong student with a 3.9-grade point average, Leahy plans to study psychology/cognitive nursing at Brown. Before heading off to College Hill, she hopes to make a series of splashes on the RIIL throwing circuit this winter and next spring.
“A lot of my friends are still deciding where they’re going to go to college. It’s nice to have that step done with so I can focus on my school work and finish my senior year strong,” said Leahy. “I can be excited about what’s to come rather than worry about where I’m going to go.”
In terms of legacy among Lincoln High females who went on to compete in the NCAA Division I level, Leahy is following in the footsteps of Maggie Tarmey (Lehigh), Sam Andrews (URI), and Ally Plante (started at Sacred Heart but currently competing at URI).
“The girls’ side [of the Lincoln throwing program] has done very well,” said Grant.
Tuesday’s ceremony also included fellow Lincoln senior Christian Toro acknowledging his commitment to the Duke University throwing program before the school community.
