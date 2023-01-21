BURRILLVILLE — On the surface, talented Burrillville freshman Victoria Steele slotted into an enviable spot on the defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey team.
Steele jumped on to the Broncos' top line to play wing next to senior captain Allie Trimble, who has won four titles in three sports and has a history of elevating teammates.
The move, however, came with pressure. Everyone in town – and anyone who follows girls hockey – knows Steele is a mercurial talent, but she's a natural defenseman who is playing forward to help her team win games. After scoring just twice in the first six league games, Steele finally had her breakout performance against undefeated reigning Division II champion Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op.
After the Broncos soaked up wave after wave of Sentinel attacks in the first period, Steele scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal 7 minutes, 24 seconds into the second period. The freshman added an empty-net goal to finish off an impressive 3-0 victory Friday night at Levy Rink.
“I do feel a lot of pressure because of everything that has been said, but I'm just playing the best I can to help my team win games,” Steele said. “We really struggled in the first period, but we played a lot better as the game went on.”
“For her, she's still learning a different position and how to play forward,” BPBV coach Cortney Lacey said. “She's been awesome for us all season. We can count on her on the power play, penalty kill and five on five. We can count on her in any situation.”
BPBV (7-2, 6-1 Division I) played without its leading scorer, Bay View freshman defenseman Maggie Buffery, as the Broncos begin their busiest stretch of the season. They welcomed Warwick co-op to Levy Rink Saturday night just two weeks after going to Thayer Ice Arena and skating away with a 4-1 win over the Titans. They face the Sentinels Monday night at 5 o'clock at Smithfield Municipal Rink.
SCMB (4-1-2 Division I) lost its first game in the last two seasons. The Sentinels defeated the Broncos, 2-1, last season on their way to sweeping MCL in the Division II final. SCMB was the far better team in the first period, but just as she did in last season's state final, Ponaganset senior goalie Paige Almon stopped eight shots in the period and 22 in the game to earn the shutout.
“We were all a little nervous because we didn't get to see them too much last year,” Trimble said. “We couldn't get the puck out of the zone in the first period and that made things difficult. Especially playing a team like this that has a lot of good forwards with good shots, I have one-hundred percent confidence in Paige because she's always there. She's our security blanket.”
Talented sophomore forwards Keira Goffe and Kaylin O'Connor had chances to score in the opening period, but Almon was up to the challenge. After putting just two shots on Abby Enos in the first period, the Broncos created numerous scoring chances in the second period.
The found the back of the net at 7:24 when Ponaganset's Kelsey Wilson fed Steele for the game-winning goal. Trimble helped double the lead at 11:49 of the period when she attacked a pair of Sentinel defensemen in the neutral zone before slotting a pass to fellow Bronco Emily Allard on the left wing. Allard walked in on net and scored.
“I saw Emily open, so I just wanted to draw the defense to the middle and I was going to slide it over to her,” Trimble said. “This feels really good and it really helps our momentum. We're going to have to keep it up, but it shows us that we can beat anyone if we play harder than they do.”
SCMB had the only four power plays in the game and two of them came 1:27 apart late in the third period. Thanks to Almon and the defensive efforts of Katie Potter, Kayley Thibodeau and Sarah Andersen, the Broncos killed off both penalties, including 33 seconds of a two-man advantage.
Steele put the game away with an empty-net goal from the red line with 45 seconds remaining.
“This was a huge team effort tonight and that's what we preached all week and all season,” Lacey said. “It takes the whole team. You can be the best player in the world, but you aren't winning alone. We win as a team and lose as a team and tonight they played as a team.”
