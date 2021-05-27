WOONSOCKET — Woonsocket senior standout Nick Strojny remembers when he was a freshman and the Novans started the Division II season 0-4, but still found a way to win eight games and advance to the playoffs.
The Novans, after dealing with a COVID pause to start the season, entered Thursday afternoon’s clash with Narragansett at Renaud Field sitting at 0-4.
“Two years ago we started off 0-4 and we did the same thing this year and we want to make the playoffs again,” Strojny said. “I’ve tried to be a fire starter and always trying to keep everyone positive in practices and games.”
Woonsocket didn’t just beat the Mariners 8-3, they played one of their cleanest games under veteran coach Tommy Brien. The Novans didn’t make any errors behind three pitchers, while the offense broke out, scoring two runs in each of the final four innings after failing to score in the first two innings.
Freshman Isaiah Figueroa had two hits and scored a team-high three runs, while Strojny added two hits, two runs scored and an RBI.
“We had a great practice on Wednesday because their heads were hung after Tuesday’s practice and they thought they were never going to get over the hump,” Brien said. “The kids came with an unbelievable attitude and our hitting was like a domino. When one kid got a hit, it just started a run of hits. We just kept hitting. I was pleased.”
“This means a lot because we weren’t doing as well at the beginning of the season, but we wanted to show what we can do,” junior Jesus Lanzo said. “We wanted to secure that dub. If we can continue to play like this, we’ll win countless games.”
Woonsocket (1-4 Division III) grabbed the lead in the third inning when Figueroa singled and scored on a Strojny double. The senior then came around to score on a Sean Anelundi hit. Narragansett responded with runs from Aiden Kielty, Owen Costa and Brady Butler to take a one-run lead in the fourth inning.
The Novans retook the lead in their half of the fourth when sophomore Jaden Violette singled and scored on a double by Lanzo. The junior came around to score the game-winning run on an error later in the inning.
Figueroa led off the fifth inning with a triple and he later scored, while Anelundi walked and managed to score without the benefit of a hit. Figueroa and Strojny added insurance runs in the sixth inning.
“The pitchers pitched great and we hit the heck out of the ball, it just feels great to get a win,” Strojny said.
ERRORS DOOM NORETHMEN
WESTERLY — North Smithfield sophomore Ethan Harnois never had a chance.
The lefty pitched well in Thursday’s road game against Westerly, but the Northmen played one of those games where they made numerous errors and fell behind early. The Northmen made seven errors, but they battled back with five runs in the last two innings to fall 10-5 at Cimalore Field.
“We dropped eight balls that should’ve been caught. Not all of them were errors, but they would’ve been outs,” North Smithfield coach Jon Leddy said. “Ethan pitched great and it probably should’ve been a two-run game.”
North Smithfield (2-6 Division I) received an RBI single in the sixth inning that score Cole Skinner to make the score 9-2. David Doherty, who went 3-for-4, blasted a double in the seventh inning that scored CJ Rapoza and Chris Marcoux.
North Smithfield 000 002 3 – 5 8 7
Westerly 211 141 x – 10 8 3
Ethan Harnois, Billy Connell (5) and Danny White; Jack Tenuta, Bean Burdick and Travis Costa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.