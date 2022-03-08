STRONG CONNECTION: Phil Martelli couldn't be happier for Jared Bynum's success with Friars

PROVIDENCE — Phil Martelli was driving to a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game when his phone rang.
On the other end was Jared Bynum. It was April 2019 and Martelli’s former player was in the midst of his visit to Providence College.
“Jared was convinced,” said Martelli, “but this is the type of young man he is.”
Bynum was in search of basketball’s answer to a papal blessing. He explained to the coach who recruited him out of high school to St. Joseph’s University that a commitment to Ed Cooley’s Friars wouldn’t be cemented unless Martelli was okay with the decision.
“I was blown away by that. All I wanted was the best for Jared and his mom [Andria],” Martelli told the Call/Times. “This is a kid who has ended every phone conversation and every text with the same statement: Coach, I love you. I haven’t coached him in three years and it’s still the same.”
When Martelli sent a congratulatory text to Bynum this past Monday after the Big East tabbed the PC junior guard as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, a familiar refrain was fired back in no time flat – succinct, heartfelt words rooted in respect and admiration.
Love you, coach.
“That says it all to me,” said Martelli. “Jared saying that he loves me ... it’s not me looking to say what a great job I did. That’s him. That’s the way he was raised. That’s the beauty of the kid.
“Everything he gets, I’m absolutely elated for.”
***
Bynum was a 15-year-old member of the Georgetown (Md.) Prep program when Martelli first cast eyes on his future point guard, per the recommendation of St. Joseph’s assistant David Duda.
“He played with joy,” said Martelli. “A lot of young kids today, they’re playing to be ranked and acknowledged rather than be labeled as a winner. You win with guys like Jared on your team.”
Listed at 5-foot-10 in the PC media guide, Bynum seemed an ideal fit for Martelli’s system given the coach’s history.
“I guess people would say I have an affinity for smaller guards. I didn’t see that as detrimental. I actually saw it as an advantage because I knew there was a toughness in him,” said Martelli, currently the associate head coach for the Michigan basketball program. “For a young kid, he had a very mature game. He wasn’t going to turn the ball over.”
A head coach’s relationship with his point guard has to be close-knit. If they’re not on the same wavelength, chances are the proverbial house of cards will collapse. For Martelli, the bond with Bynum further blossomed during the summer and fall months of 2018 – merely a continuation of the groundwork laid during Bynum’s recruitment.
“It was maturity on his part but he also felt comfortable. We didn’t tell him nonsense during recruiting. We did it right. He loved the gym and we had a staff that loved to teach,” said Martelli, father of Bryant University associate head coach Phil Jr. “Sometimes it just matches. It did in this case.”
***
Bynum hooped it up for Martelli at St. Joseph’s for only one season (2018-19). He started all 33 games and rarely came off the floor. During one stretch of that particular campaign, he logged seven straight games of 40 minutes.
“To me, it’s always been about giving what is earned,” said Martelli.
The basketball might as well have been super-glued to Bynum’s hands. He handled it so much but proved diligent in caring for it – 1.9 turnovers per game for an Atlantic 10 school that was beset by injuries and limped along to a 14-19 record.
“It wasn’t because of a lack of point-guard play. He had an extraordinary year in the face of tough circumstances,” said Martelli. “It’s a heavy burden to play 40 minutes with the ball basically always in your hands.”
Martelli steered clear of Bynum believing that he was Jameer Nelson 2.0. A six-foot guard who logged 14 seasons in the NBA, Nelson opened his college career at St. Joseph’s in similar fashion as Bynum – a starting guard on Day 1.
“I remember saying to Jared that you’re not coming here to be the next Jameer Nelson. You’re coming here to be the first Jared Bynum,” said Martelli. “Make your own mark.”
***
The March 2019 news of Martelli’s dismissal after 24 seasons as St. Joseph’s head coach set the wheels in motion for Bynum to make a choice. Should I remain in place and give the next coach a shot? Or would I be better off transferring for my final three seasons of eligibility?
For Martelli, it was time to revisit a coaching tenet in the face of Bynum staring down a fork in the road … an ear and an eye along with a reminder that he would still be there for his player.
“I tell them when I recruit them that I’m going to be with them through life. That means, ‘I want you to call me when you get engaged. I want you to call me after the birth of your child. I hope to get invited to your wedding,’” said Martelli. “This was a life situation that I needed to be there for them however they wanted me to be involved.”
Shortly after St. Joseph’s parted company with Martelli, he invited his now-former players and their families to his house for a luncheon. In a move that nearly three years later had a harbinger quality to it, Cooley met with Bynum in Philadelphia the morning of the get-together at Stately Martelli Manor.
“He told me he was going to visit Providence,” said Martelli. “They didn’t ask for an opinion and I wouldn’t give one because that wasn’t my place.”
As part of the conversation where Bynum sought Martelli’s approval before signing off on Providence, the youngster made it clear that he didn’t want to get locked into a drawn-out recruiting battle where the floodgates open and messages from numerous coaches would be in his ear.
“He didn’t want to waste other people’s time,” said Martelli. “Ed Cooley is a people person and I mean that in the highest regard, but the coaching part is secondary to me. To know that Jared was going to be well taken care of by somebody who really cared about him was special. I was excited for him, his wonderful mother, and his family.”
***
“To best honest, I get chills about that stuff,” said Martelli about maintaining what on the surface appears to be a powerful attachment with a player who’s come on like gangbusters for the Friars this season – someone who in 41 career games for PC has posted a 30-11 record.
“The wins and the championships are nice, but the fact that the relationship is a lifetime relationship … that speaks to how that young man was brought up,” said Martelli. “For a point guard in college basketball, the only question that matters is whether your team won or lost. The perfect word for him is winner.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
