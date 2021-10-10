STRONG SHOW OF SUPPORT: Bryant University baseball players come together to rally around Coach Klosterman's wife in her fight against cancer

SMITHFIELD — There was a method to his madness on the part of Bryant University baseball head coach Ryan Klosterman that his wife Kaitlyn in no time would discover upon her stopping by the Conaty Indoor Athletic Center one day last week.
Kaitlyn was already planning to drop in at that day’s practice. She carried her son Cohen to where Coach Klosterman was standing. Before Kaitlyn knew it, the Bryant players gathered as one, displaying a unified front that was a harbinger of what was to come on this particular October afternoon.
Matt Woods – senior infielder from Warwick – presented Kaitlyn with a dozen roses, pink ones more specifically.
“We have a little surprise for you,” Woods told Kaitlyn after handing her the flower arrangement.
Hats were removed. The sight of players either sporting shaved heads or hair dyed pink sent out a message loud and clear. Kaitlyn fight’s against cancer is our fight was the overriding theme from a melt-your-heart three-minute video that as of last check on Saturday had generated over 11,400 views on Twitter. The video was posted to the Bryant Baseball account (@_BryantBaseball) at 10:34 p.m. last Tuesday.
“The moment they took off their hats, I saw the biggest smiles,” said Kaitlyn. “It was an unbelievable feeling to know I have that kind of support.”
“She doesn’t like being the center of attention. She hates things being about her. She’s as selfless and as thoughtful as any person I’ve ever met,” said Coach Klosterman. “Seeing her walk in that huddle, that’s not her environment.
“For Matt Woods and [senior outfielder] Shane Kelly telling her why they did what they did and why it was important to them, knowing how big of a part that she is to our program, it was overwhelming,” added Klosterman. “She was really thankful for it.”
Added Kaitlyn, “I had no idea. I thought I was just dropping off my son. It was another reminder that when we landed here two years ago, we landed in the perfect place.”
***
Kaitlyn Klosterman detected it the week after Bryant wrapped up its run at the 2021 NEC Tournament. That was late May. By early summer, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. A 33-year-old who teaches math at Uxbridge High School, Kaitlyn underwent a double mastectomy.
“You try and keep it in as long as you can,” said Coach Klosterman.
As the curtain was raised on fall practice, Coach Klosterman informed the Bryant team of the specific nature of what Kaitlyn and by extension his entire family had been dealing with for a few months. The day Kaitlyn shaved her head, all the Bryant players followed suit.
Still, there existed a desire to go a step further and convey to Kaitlyn that the Bulldogs had her back.
“We have 18 new players on the roster … guys who didn’t even know my wife,” said Coach Klosterman. “The returning players and the older guys, knowing how much Kaitlyn supports them throughout the season … it’s bigger than just a baseball team. For them to come together, it was unreal.”
The plan to sport shaved heads or pink hair had been hatched so that hopefully it would help Kaitlyn on the road to recovery. Now it was a matter of passing along the word to the coach who would then have to come up with a reason for why she needed to stop by the Bryant campus.
“A couple of the older guys said, ‘We’ve got to get your wife up here and you can’t spill the beans,’” said Coach Klosterman.
Coaches are in the business of putting their players in the best position to succeed. In the case of the Bryant baseball program and the Klosterman family, there is a role reversal. In this particular instance, the players are the ones doing their part to help their head coach and his wife through the healing process.
“We’re here to be mentors and major influences in their lives. Sometimes the players have to realize how important they are to our coaching staff … to us and our livelihoods,” said Coach Klosterman.
“The players, they are making this battle easier on our family every single day,” said Kaitlyn.
***
An update on Kaitlyn Klosterman. She hasn’t missed a day of teaching. She’s completed four sessions of chemotherapy with four more remaining.
“She’s a worker,” said her husband.
With October representing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the timing of the social media post of the Bryant baseball team rallying around Kaitlyn Klosterman has an exponential layer to it.
“Whether it’s seeing the video on Twitter or our players walking around campus with pink hair and they’re asked questions about why they did that … if that gets one person to go get a mammogram or a screening to allow for early detection, that’s what it’s all about,” said Coach Klosterman.
