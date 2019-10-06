Strong showing by local cross-country teams at Maine Festival of Champions

BELFAST, Maine — Point-wise, the top R.I. male and female high school cross-country teams at Saturday’s Festival of Champions hail from the Blackstone Valley.
Fresh off running their Northern Division dual meet streak to 67 straight victories, the Cumberland High girls squad produced three top-50 finishers and five runners in the top 70 en route to placing fourth out of the 56 teams that competed Saturday in Maine.
The Lincoln High boys also made a strong statement with two finishers among the first 50 runners and four runners in the top 100 en route to placing eighth out of 67 teams.
Setting the pace for a CHS squad that collect 208 points was junior Olivia Belt, who crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 25 seconds – good for 16th place. The next two Cumberland runners finished back-to-back. Junior Baliee Brown was good for 33 rd place (20:07) while Adah Anderson was 34th out of 631 finishers (20:09).
More pack running was on display for the Clippers, who grabbed placements 62-64 behind freshman Grace Carr (62nd, 20:58.08), junior Elizabeth Pickering (63rd, 20:58.71), and sophomore Chloe Jacinto (64th, 21:02).
Lincoln’s 344-point effort was anchored by senior Nicholas Gaitanis (19th, 16:36). His classmate Chris Lezon was the Lions’ second finisher (43rd place, 17:15). Sophomore Ben Martins helped the cause (77th place, 17:42) while senior Bryan Roy came in 84th place out of 989 finishers (17:45).
The Burrillville boys team came in 12th place (415 points). Senior Mitchell Dailey added to his strong season with a 12th place finish (16:23) while his classmate, Domenic Savastano, came in 46th place (17:18).
Also at the Festival of Champions, the Burrillville girls produced three top-100 finishers – freshman Haley Allen (83rd, 21:18), senior Kaitlyn Potter (88th, 21:26), and freshman Emily Allard (97th, 21:38) – to place 17th as a team with 520 points.
Woonsocket freshman Brianlys Simono came in 84th in the girls race (21:20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.