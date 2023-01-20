Strong sophomore season translates into All-American recognition for Cumberland High soccer standout Emma Kucal

CUMBERLAND – John Hoxsie believed Emma Kucal was worthy after Kucal’s freshman season with the Cumberland High girls’ soccer team – more specifically, All-American worthy.
This past season as a sophomore, in the face of double- and triple coverage, Kucal put the hammer down by registering 20 goals and 19 assists in 15 games. Once again, Hoxsie put his star pupil up for acknowledgement on the United Soccer Coaches High School All-American team.
This time, Kucal was the recipient of well-deserved kudos. This past weekend, Kucal and her parents Rich and Kim were in Philadelphia for a banquet where All-American bows were officially taken. The youngster learned back in December that she was part of the crème-de-la-crème when the United Soccer Coaches association announced the list of the top 62 high school soccer players on the girls’ side.
Putting this laurel in an even greater light, Kucal was one of three sophomores to be named an All-American from this past season. Among Rhode Island participants, she was the only one to make the cut.
“I was super thankful. It could have been anybody. There were so many great players throughout the state,” said Kucal. “It’s really a great honor.”
Sitting in the office of Cumberland athletic director Marty Crowley one day earlier this week, Kucal was asked to sum up her experience in the City of Brotherly Love.
“I met a bunch of different people. Everyone was so nice,” she said. “Overall, it was a very good experience.”
To be named an All-American represents a badge of honor that stretches beyond the number of goals and assists.
“It not only reflects myself as a player but also my teammates and coaches. They’ve brought me up to this point in my career and I’m so thankful for them. I definitely would not have been there without all of them,” said Kucal. “My parents are also a huge reason why I’m where I am. I was thankful to share that moment with them.”
Noted Hoxsie, Cumberland’s head coach, “Her work ethic, her attitude and her mindset, I can’t say enough about Emma.”
The tradition of Cumberland All-State girls soccer players who went on to compete at the Division I level in college is one that Kucal figures to someday join, the list including Valerie Grow (Villanova), Lindsay Cunningham (Brown), Steph Ribeiro (UConn), Abby Drezek (UMass Lowell) and Julianne Ross (Northeastern).
“I’ve definitely heard those names, but it’s nice to know that I’m making a difference and impacting something,” said Kucal.
One takeaway from rubbing elbows with her fellow All-Americans stems from a conversation where Kucal learned that when it comes to recruiting, all that glitters is not necessarily gold.
“One girl said to me that she committed to her school too early and that she regretted that,” said Kucal. “It’s something that I’ll keep in mind when the time comes to make a decision.”
Kucal received a framed certificate with “All-American” appearing in red lettering. She also received a wood-style plaque that signified her being chosen as the 2022 State Player of the Year for Rhode Island. As an added bonus, she received duplicates of each award that will be displayed somewhere prominently in Cumberland High’s Wellness Center.
“One thing that impresses me about Emma is how humble she is. She just goes about her business and is team-oriented,” said Crowley. “She makes the players around her better and they make her a better player. It’s fun to watch her play.”
As for the unfortunate ACL injury she sustained on the eve of last fall’s Division I tournament, Kucal noted that she’s now down to getting around with the assistance of one crutch. Outside of school, she plays soccer for Rhode Island Surf. The hope is that she can start practicing with her club team in early April.
