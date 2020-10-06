FOSTER — In many ways, Saturday’s season-opening Northern Division cross-country dual meet at Ponaganset High’s Reservation course was an important test that stretched well beyond the final tabulations.
Naturally, the runners had to make sure they abided by the mask-wearing guidelines. It was okay to pull down the mask after a respectable distance had been achieved from the starting line, but don’t let too much time elapse when making sure to pull it back up upon crossing the finish line.
“The stress of wearing a mask and everything that goes with it … it was so freeing for them to hear that gun go off and just go race,” said Cumberland High girls head coach Vanessa Molloy.
Added Cumberland boys head coach Kerrie Carpenter, “We’ll do whatever it takes and follow whatever rules are put in place. If we have to wear funny looking hats, we’ll practice it, get as good as we can, and put it all out there on race day.”
Another important detail revolved around the presence of supporters. Ponaganset allowed for fans to attend – two for every runner – and they too had to adhere to a mask code of keeping on their choice of face covering the whole time while they were on school grounds.
On the surface, there didn’t appear to be any issues. In fact, you might say a favorable case was built for meets to be held on a much larger scale at Ponaganset come November.
Right now, the R.I. Interscholastic League is holding off on making definitive calls on all postseason sports. The goal is to crown champions, but the process in which that takes place will hinge upon the health-and-safety front in relation to COVID-19. Welcome to living in a “stay tuned” society where everything can change in a split second and with very little advance notice.
It stands to reason the RIIL has a fond interest in what went down Saturday at Ponaganset, which in past years has served as the site for both the class and state meets. If everything checks out clean, solid reasons to stage the season’s top two meets on familiar turf will have been achieved.
“The host school has a lot of pressure, especially [at Ponaganset] where we want to try and have the championship meet here. You want everything to go right,” said Molloy. “You don’t want to stress out the athletes, but you want to stress the importance that we are the test for the state right now.”
Shifting gears to the actual results, neither Cumberland program encountered any speed bumps en route to posting sweeps against Ponaganset, North Providence, Central Falls and Blackstone Valley Prep. Not having the services of two key scorers didn’t prevent the Clipper boys from grabbing the first 10 placements. The CHS girls featured their own brand of dominance by claiming spots 2-18.
Both squads return several key performers from their respective 2019 editions that qualified for the New England Championship race. A junior, Ethan Carpenter captured Saturday’s boys meet with a time of 17:06 – 15 seconds better than classmate John Walker. Carpenter and Walker were two of the eight Clippers who clocked in at under 18 minutes.
“We had no seniors last year,” said Ethan Carpenter. “It’s nice to have that depth. We’ve never had that before, but we’ve been running together as teammates since middle school. We’re like a band of brothers out there. It’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out.”
For seemingly forever, the Cumberland girls have been anchored by the 1-2 punch of seniors Olivia Belt and Bailee Brown. On Saturday, Belt placed second behind Blackstone Valley Prep junior Lucy Noris while Brown was 10 seconds behind her Clipper teammate. Belt checked in at 20:53 while Brown completed the 3.1-mile course in 21:03.
“The biggest takeaway is that we got here. It’s been such a long buildup to get to this point,” said Molloy. “You can do time trials by yourself, but to have an actual meet under their belts, it’s going to get them refocused so much.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.