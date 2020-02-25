WOONSOCKET — Four of the five programs in the newly-formed Northeast Pack came into the league with a winning pedigree. Whether it was South Kent’s back-to-back U18 national championships or Pittsburgh Pens Elite’s U16 title last season, winning at a national level and sending players on to the USHL and Division I was the norm for the elite Northeast programs.
And then there was the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy that was a figment of school president Alan Tenreiro’s imagination until 18 months ago.
In it’s first season on the ice, the Mounties not only sent all three of its midget teams to the USA Hockey New England district title games, but Saturday in Cranberry Township, Penn., the 15U, U16 and
U18 teams played for Northeast Pack titles. While only the 15U team made the long back drive across Interstate 80 with a title, Academy co-director and U18 coach Matt Plante was pleased with the progress his embryonic program made in six months.
“We wanted to win, we wanted to win three championships,” Plante said Monday at Adelard Arena. “All three of our midget teams were in the New England championship, too, in November. We only came up with one championship that day as well. It is rewarding to get there, but to be quite honest, that’s what our goal was. I don’t know if we expected to be in this position, but for all of our coaches, that was our goal.”
The team that needed to win the Northeast Pack the most to improve its chances of earning an at-large bid to the USA Hockey Tier I National tournament in April won the title. Coach Scott Gainey’s side was the No. 2 seed and expected to see nemesis South Kent, which was ranked No. 4 in the country, in the final.
The Connecticut, squad, however, was upset, 4-2, by Pens Elite, while Mount beat the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 3-2 thanks to Pavel Bocharov’s goal with 32 seconds left in the game.
In Saturday’s title game, Rayford Mueller and Hudson Blue scored first-period goals, but Pens Elite responded each time to keep the game tied. After a scoreless second period, Nathan Casey scored the championship-winning goal at 10:23 of the third. Assists went to Genaro Fronduto and Ben Robertson. Goalie Jack Spicer made 19 saves.
“What that team did over the weekend is huge,” Plante said. “The championship game was a hell of a game. It was a gut-check game for the team and they had other guys that stepped up more than the usual suspects. The D-core – kids like [Jake] Furlong were great. Ben Robertson and [Bocharov] were also good. That team got good contributions from so many guys.”
The 15U team, which is led offensively by East Greenwich’s Brady Berard, entered the week ranked No. 9 in the country. The squad won just one of its previous four games, but defeated the No. 7 and No. 8 teams in the country over the weekend.
Unlike the 15U team, the U16 team is in great shape to earn an at-large bid. Devin Rask’s team came into the weekend ranked fifth in the country, but No. 1 Gentry Galaxy of Minnesota isn’t eligible for Nationals. The Mounties received a goal and two assists from forward Sixten Jennersjo to hammer South Kent, 4-0, in the semifinals.
In Saturday’s final, Mount ran into No. 3 North Jersey Avalanche, a team they smashed 6-0 just two weeks prior. Goals from Trevor Kruczak and David Posma handed Mount a 2-0 lead in the first, but Sam Lipkin scored with 12 seconds left in the period. Ryan O’Connell scored late in the second to keep Mount ahead, but the Avalanche scored twice in the third period to earn a 4-3 win.
“That team has a really deep core of guys who are playing well,” Plante said. “Tyler Ribera had a really nice weekend and O’Connell seems to score big goals in big spots. That team is very deep and playing well. When it comes to getting an at-large bid to the national tournament, they’re fine.”
Plante’s team entered the weekend 2-for-2 in title games after beating the Northern Cyclones, 4-1, in the New England title game in November and Canada’s St. Andrew’s College, 3-1, in last month’s True Prep Cup final.
After future Tri-City Storm and Quinnipiac commit Victor Czerneckianair scored two goals against his former program, South Kent, in a 6-2 semifinal victory Friday night, the Mounties ran into a familiar foe Saturday. The No. 3 Mounties met the No. 2 Avalanche for the sixth time this season.
North Jersey used first-period goals from Anthony Calafiore and Dylan Robbins to take a lead it would never relinquish. Czerneckianair, who leads the team with 103 points, scored a third-period goal, but the Avalanche earned the title with a 3-1 victory.
“The big thing we take away from Saturday is you have to be mentally tough in championship situations,” Plante said. “We learned that valuable lesson because Mikey Citara gets a really good look early in the first period and the goalie makes a really good glove save. We didn’t get the spark we had the last time [a 4-1 win] and then they got two quick ones on us and we didn’t respond.”
The defeat snapped Mount’s 16-game winning streak, as their last loss came to the Avalanche on Dec. 10 in Hackensack, N.J. As much as Plante was frustrated by the defeat – and he hates to lose – he hopes some good will come from it.
“We could find ourselves in that same situation at Nationals where we’re down 2-nothing and we have to find our way out of it,” Plante said. “We’re capable of doing it, but I thought we just gave into it on Saturday. That’s the biggest frustration I have. Maybe it’s a silver lining because we’re going to talk about it this week and watch film to make sure we’re going to be better if it happens again.”
The U14 team, which went 0-2 in Pennsylvania, and the U18 team are the only squads in action this weekend. The U14 team visits the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, while the U18 team hosts the Maine Nordiques at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday’s game is senior day.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.