NORTH SMITHFIELD — Junior goalie Carla Sund and the undefeated North Smithfield girls lacrosse team head to Cranston Stadium tomorrow afternoon to play No. 2 East Providence for the program’s first title.
There are so many facts in that sentence that would’ve seemed improbable just prior to the onset of the pandemic.
There’s the most obvious part: the Northmen won just eight combined games in their first four years and headed into the canceled 2020 campaign were just hoping to finish over .500 for the first time in program history.
And then there’s Sund.
Just like many of her teammates, Sund’s father, Peter Christensen, went to North Smithfield High three decades ago.
Unlike her teammates, Sund isn’t a resident of North Smithfield. Or Rhode Island. Or even the United States of America.
Carla Sund is from a place called Davinde, a small town near Odense on the Denmark’s third largest island, Funen. During the pandemic she joked about potentially coming to the States as a foreign-exchange student and eventually she found a host family in the Seattle area in early 2021.
The pandemic, however, had other ideas and the school she was going to attend in Washington wasn’t allowing exchange students for this school year. So her father, a 1991 North Smithfield graduate, reached out to an old school friend.
“It originally started as a joke to do it, but then I was like ‘Sure, let’s jump into this,’” Sund said. “My dad e-mailed an old friend when he was here at school, so that’s who I’m staying with this year. It’s been so much fun. Everyone is really nice.”
Sund’s story is a great human-interest story, but it quickly became a sports story in March when Sund joined the Northmen lacrosse team as defenseman. Prior to coming to North Smithfield she never played a sport, so she wasn’t expecting to play all that much for a team that went to the Division III quarterfinals last season.
And then two-year starting goalie Sam Austin suffered a concussion and injured her hand in an accident with scissors. Coach Courtney Lambrese needed someone to play goal and Sund volunteered.
“I can’t take credit for [Sund’s success], her drive and her want to get better is truly one of a kind,” Lambrese said after the quarterfinal win over Mount St. Charles Saturday. “She’s always like ‘Coach, what can I do? What do I do in this situation? Is my footwork good?’ It’s these questions that she wants to be better and she wants to be the best that allow me to help her succeed. She’s a great kid and a great athlete. She picked it up so quick and she just looks like an athlete. It’s been a great fit.”
Sund, who also played JV volleyball in the fall, played the first varsity game of her career on April 5 against the rival Mounties at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Leah Laquerre, Ava Laquerre and Mount tested Sund, but the Northmen found a way to secure a 9-8 victory.
And that was as close as any team would come to beating the Northmen during the regular season. With Sund quickly learning the position, the Northmen didn’t allow more than six goals in any game for the rest of the season. She posted her first shutout against Coventry on May 11 and then she allowed just one goal in each of the next two games.
“I knew nothing about this sport before I tried out,” said Sund, who had to delay the interview while her teammates braided her hair in preparation for the school’s sports awards night. “I heard the name lacrosse before, but other than that, I had no idea. I only played goalie because Sammy Austin had a concussion and I’m friends with her, so I thought that I’m only here for a year, so if she’s going to be out for a year, it’s best and easiest if I do this for a year and she comes back next year.
“The biggest challenge was seeing the ball and the stick at the same time. My hand-eye coordination wasn’t bad, but I’ve been so much better at it this season.”
Sund has been aided by a veteran defense and a rampant offensive attack led by sophomore attack Kate Zonin and middie Jamie Wilkes. Zonin scored five goals in the quarterfinal win over the Mounties and five more in the semifinal victory over No. 4 Ponaganset earlier this week. Wilkes also scored five goals in the revenge with over the Chieftains.
Zonin said it was easy to build a rapport with Sund because she competed in volleyball and indoor track already.
“Carla has been awesome this entire season,” Zonin said. “She’s come in and been a brick wall. She’s new, but everyone here is friends with her because she’s been doing sports all year round. We all welcomed her from the start.”
Sund hopes to end her American adventure with a title tomorrow afternoon against the Townies. Her parents and siblings are coming to Rhode Island in a week and then the family will head to New York City for vacation before she flies back to Denmark on July 11.
“This has been so much fun and it’s great to have a team you can rely on,” Sund said. “It’s been really nice and I love it here.”
