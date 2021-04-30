By BRENDAN McGAIR & BRANDEN MELLO
Goodbye regular season and hello playoff football.
Friday night marks the first week of the high school football playoffs in Rhode Island. In other words, the time has come to start in earnest the process of crowning “Fall II” champions.
From favorites, to challengers, to intriguing subplots, the local entries that were fortunate enough to qualify for the postseason have succeeded in checking off all the prerequisite boxes. The fact that all teams in all divisions have reached this stage is no small feat – not with the shadow that COVID-19 continues to cast.
It’s Super Bowl or bust. For the winners, the chance to practice for one final week awaits. For the defeated, the painful end-of-season ritual of packing up the helmets and shoulder pads becomes the reality.
Without further ado, let’s look at the semifinal-round games that have been arranged according to division.
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND @ CENTRAL
FRIDAY, 6 P.M.
CONLEY STADIUM
Not too many public-school teams can lay claim to qualifying for the D-I playoffs for four straight seasons, but Cumberland can. It’s an accomplishment that doubles as a source of pride, yet in order to appear in the program’s first Super Bowl since 2013, the Clippers understand they need to take much better care of the football. They turned it over five times in a 19-14 loss to Burrillville that resulted in a road playoff game instead of hosting at Tucker Field.
The Clippers played last Saturday. Ideally, they would have loved to have been afforded the opportunity to have a full week between the Burrillville game and facing Central. Such a luxury was not afforded to them, but head coach Josh Lima isn’t using the excuse of not having the benefit of one additional day of prep time.
“We [the coaching staff] jumped right into preparing and focusing on Central (last Sunday) before diving in with the kids on Monday,” said Lima. “They’re a really good football team. They’re big up front and feature a lot of athletes.”
Cumberland’s play on the defensive side of the ball has been the team’s calling card. Another big effort will be needed from that unit against a Central team that hasn’t scored fewer than 25 points in any of its three games.
“Our defense has been playing well. They’ve just got to continue to play with extremely high effort,” said Lima. “Whatever their assignment is, they’ve got to execute it to the best of their ability”
EAST GREENWICH @ BURRILLVILLE
SATURDAY, NOON
ALUMNI FIELD
Not only has Burrillville won five straight regular-season division titles, but the Broncos are in their seventh straight semifinal in its fourth different division.
The Broncos claimed the Division I-A title with a come-from-behind victory over Cumberland to secure home-field in the semifinals and they will take on a formidable foe in East Greenwich.
The Avengers, who own a win over Power Four squad Portsmouth, like to move the ball through the air. Talented junior quarterback Parke Hardesky has plenty of players to throw to, including senior multi-sport star Jack McMullen and Andrew Plympton.
Burrillville (3-2, 3-1 Division I-A) is undefeated at Alumni Field this season. The Broncos can move the ball on the ground with All-State senior Bobby Thatcher or threw the air.
Junior Wes Cournoyer, who fired a touchdown pass in last week’s win over Cumberland, has an array of weapons at his disposal, including Jack Bergin, Michael Hedquist, Ben DiChiaro and Matt Gibeau.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will play either I-B champion Central or No. 2 Cumberland in next weekend’s D-I Super Bowl.
DIVISION II
WESTERLY @ ST. RAPHAEL
FRIDAY, 6 P.M.
MAX READ FIELD
It’ll be old home week as former St. Raphael standout Stanley Dunbar comes to Pawtucket as Westerly’s first-year head coach. Dunbar was a major reason why the Saints captured the state title back in 2007, though few probably remember that he missed both of SRA’s playoff victories that same year with an injury that he suffered in the Thanksgiving game.
“I’ve gone up against former players as assistants, but not one who’s a head coach,” said St. Raphael head coach Mike Sassi. “It’s such a significant game. It’s not a regular season game or a preseason game. It’s a playoff game.”
Dunbar spent two seasons as the head coach at Coventry before heading to Westerly. In many ways, he’s still a young coach. On the other hand, he’s already been able to make his mark in the R.I. football community.
“I thought he resurrected the program at Coventry during the short time he was there and it’s been great to see what he’s done at Westerly in not even a year. He’s put [the Bulldogs] on the map again,” said Sassi. “He’s very dedicated to the sport and gives back in a lot of ways.”
When Sassi watched Westerly on film, he saw a big team, “not only in weight but also height. They’re going to be tough to deal with. We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage.”
The Saints are hopeful that rust won’t be an issue. They haven’t played a game since April 18 after quarantining and missing last week’s scheduled game. SRA is hosting its first playoff contest since 2015, a season that ended with an appearance in the Super Bowl.
“It’s nice to not have to travel to Westerly,” said Sassi.
TOLMAN @ BARRINGTON
FRIDAY, 6 P.M.
BARRINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
For a refreshing change of pace, the Tigers didn’t have to worry about a playoff predicament that was largely out of their hands. The focus this week was Barrington and that was it.
“We’re ready to go,” said Tolman head coach Jason DeLawrence. “It feels good to worry just about football. It’s a good feeling.”
This Barrington team features a number of the characteristics that defined some of the better teams that Sandy Gorham coached while he was at East Providence. Gorham is now the boss of the Eagles.
“They’re big and physical,” said DeLawrence. “They run the triple-option that Coach Gorham has been doing for years, but they also do some power running to the inside. It’s going to be a tough game.”
If the Tigers are going to make a second straight appearance in the Super Bowl – they made it as a D-III participant in 2019 – big games will be needed from quarterback Kyle Medeiros, running back Elijah Osei, and wide receiver/safety Leandro DePina.
“From missing games to kids missing time with injuries and COVID, they’ve been through everything and come out on top. Now we have a few more hurdles left,” said DeLawrence. “We’ve been having great practices. The kids have been focused. Now we have to go out and execute and see what we can do.”
DIVISION III
NORTH SMITHFIELD/MSC CO-OP @ COVENTRY
FRIDAY, 6 P.M.
COVENTRY HIGH SCHOOL
Only one of the Blackstone Valley’s five playoff games features a rematch from the regular season. No. 4 North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op heads heads to Kent County to take on an undefeated Coventry team that produced a 42-3 Division III regular-season win at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Northmen-Mounties, who have played in two straight Super Bowls, showed in the opening quarter of that game that they can hang with the Oakers. They used the two-headed backfield monster of Jordan Allard and Jared Beaudoin to take a 3-0 lead on a 40-yard Pasquale Camastro field goal.
The rest of the game belonged to Coventry quarterback Will Turner, receiver Alex Santilli and the Oakers. Turner fired four touchdown passes, a pair to Santilli, to hand the home side their first regular-season loss since 2017.
“We made some mistakes in the secondary on coverages and the next thing you know we found ourselves three scores down,” NS/MSC coach Wes Pennington said after the contest. “That happens in football. We have a lot of young guys out there and some of the things we were able to cover up against not-as-good football teams, good football teams are going to take advantage of.”
The Northmen-Mounties know the formula for success tonight is to rely on the running game and hope sophomore quarterback Cole Vowels can connect on a few crucial passes to the likes of Ethan Alexander, Camastro and tight end Michael Paiva.
The winner of tonight’s game will meet either No. 2 Johnston or No. 3 Classical in the Division III Super Bowl next Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Cranston Stadium.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
