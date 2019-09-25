A social media post made after Tuesday night’s girls’ volleyball game between Central Falls and Burrillville accused fans at Burrillville High School of “racist, intimidating” behavior toward the Central Falls players.
A video posted to Facebook shows a one-minute clip of the game, with the Burrillville fan section in the background. The Burrillville fans can be heard chanting “we can’t hear you” between points in the match. A woman’s voice in the video says that the fans were making racist remarks to the players. No such remarks can be heard in the video, however.
The video depicts several Burrillville students dressed in patriotic clothing; commonly the student section at Burrillville High home games dresses around a specific theme – Tuesday’s theme happened to be Red, White and Blue.
“Obviously, we’re very upset with what appeared to have happened,” stated Tom Mezzanotte, R.I. Interscholastic League executive director, when contacted Wednesday.
A complaint about the fan behavior was made by C.F. veteran girls volleyball head coach Rich Sousa to athletic director Anthony Ficocelli. Both met with Central Falls School Superintendent Stephanie Downey Toledo on Wednesday morning.
“Athletics provide an incredible opportunity to bring people from all backgrounds, cultures, races, languages and abilities together with a shared love and passion for sports. Unfortunately, at a volleyball game on Tuesday night, the opposite effect was had when our Central Falls student-athletes were subjected to both passive and overt racism from fans in Burrillville,” said Downey Toledo in an emailed statement. “What took place Tuesday night was not an isolated incident. Our Central Falls students and families have shared that biased and racist acts, to different levels, occur game after game, year after year, even decade after decade. One community member shared Wednesday morning that the same words of ‘Go back to your country’ which were screamed toward our student-athletes Tuesday night. Those same words were screamed at him when he played soccer for Central Falls High School in the 1980s. We are formally requesting that the R.I. Interscholastic League take action so that student-athletes across the state do not need to continue to face this same discrimination.”
Burrillville superintendent Michael Sollitto said the district is investigating the incident.
“It was reported that some students made insensitive, inappropriate, and racist remarks, he said. The school administration is investigating. Racist remarks, intimidation, and hate speech will not be tolerated in any way, shape, or form by the Burrillville School Department.” Sollitto said. “Students found to be making racist or intimidating comments will be dealt with severely and swiftly. We will work to address this systemically across all of our schools. This type of behavior is unacceptable.”
Mezzanotte says the RIIL is waiting for Central Falls and Burrillville to conduct their own investigations before deciding whether additional measures need to be taken.
“Hopefully they get it done as soon as possible,” said Mezzanotte. “It’s a very difficult situation, but if you’re told to stop, which the Burrillville fans were, that means it was inappropriate.”
At last month’s meeting of the R.I. Principals’ Committee on Athletics, officials from the RIIL made a presentation that stressed the importance of good sportsmanship being displayed by players, coaches, and fans. As part of the sportsmanship standards and guidelines that were implemented, eliminating fans from games was one of the suggestions put forth in an effort to penalize those deemed guilty of crossing the line.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about sportsmanship and the responsibility for our schools to mandate it,” said Mezzanotte.
At least one other opposing coach has cried foul over fan behavior at Burrillville games this season. When the Tolman girls volleyball team visited Burrillville High for a game earlier this month, a Tolman player was the subject of jeering from Burrillville fans after getting struck in the face with a volleyball.
“They made fun of her as she was being helped off the court,” said Tolman athletic director Frank Laliberte, who shared the incident after the Interscholastic League reached out to him on Wednesday. “Every time our JV players cheered, the Burrillville fans would point to them to try and intimidate them. There weren’t any racial overtones, but there was unnecessary screaming and yelling when we were trying to serve.”
Burrillville and Central Falls will play one more time during the regular season – October 23 at C.F.
