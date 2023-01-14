SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war.
Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look towards Section 124. Before every home game, the sophomore forward always makes quick eye contact with those important to him.
By important, we mean his parents Clyde and Karen Hopkins.
“Just seeing my dad and mom smiling gives me peace of mind,” said Bryce. “I can’t thank them enough for supporting me during my journey.”
The specifics of this hoops-themed journey have led Mr. and Mrs. Hopkins to their current residence, a condo located not too far from the Providence College campus. A year ago, the Hopkins family resided in Lexington, Kentucky. Before that, they lived in Chicago for three-plus decades.
The decision to be near their son represented the main topic of a conversation held at the dinner table inside the aforementioned North Providence home base one afternoon earlier this week. Right behind the table is Karen’s work station. There are so many computers that, at first blush, you would think she worked for NASA. In actuality, Mrs. Hopkins works remotely for a Chicago-based office.
“She’s the breadwinner,” declares Clyde, who also has a unique story that helps bring new meaning to the sports-related phrase, “have game, will travel.”
Or, as Clyde and Karen call it, uprooting with the best intentions.
***
A New Bedford native, Karen Hopkins decided to pack up as a 20-something with an eye toward a fresh start. It was a decision she made after the sudden death of her mother, Theresa.
“I had to just get away and wanted something new at that point,” said Karen, who set her coordinates in the direction of Chicago where a cousin lived.
Hoping to land a job in the Windy City, Karen accomplished her primary objective. Her skills qualified her for hiring as an executive assistant with Rudnick & Wolfe, a legal firm that, in her words, “hired me on the spot.” Karen worked in the same law office for over 30 years before the co-managing partner retired and moved to a venture capital company called Abundant Venture Partners.
“He asked me to move with him [to Abundant] and I said yes,” said Karen, who post-pandemic is proof that you can work from home and remain highly productive.
Bryce had his reasons to transfer to Providence following his freshman season where he played sparingly at the University of Kentucky. One of the draws was the opportunity for his mother to stage a reunion with close family members after being away from Southern New England for many years. Karen remembers her face lighting up with joyful possibilities upon learning that PC head coach Ed Cooley had reached out to her son.
“One of my first thoughts was moving my mom closer to her family and where she grew up. I know that was big for her,” said Bryce. “Just seeing her smile when they come to games [at the AMP] is important.”
For Bryce, there’s been no shortage of extended family support at Friar home games with multiple members from Karen’s immediate family trekking down Interstate 195.
“It’s really nice … full circle. I can’t believe I’m back home,” said Karen. “My brother, my sister. We’re just so tight. My brother always wants us over to his house and wants to hang out with us.”
An aunt who lives close by called Karen on a recent Friday and asked if she was free to see a movie.
“I could never do that before,” said the mother, clearly enjoying being back in the region. “It’s just great.”
***
Originally from Chicago, Clyde Hopkins moved to Bolingbrook, Illinois in the fourth grade. A strong basketball player in his own right, Clyde made a one-year stop at a junior college (College of DuPage, located in Illinois) before transferring to Tennessee Tech for the 1991-92 season. He spent his final two seasons of eligibility back in his native state at Benedictine University.
With four other siblings and a single mother, Clyde looked at the challenging circumstances regarding his upbringing and vowed to be present for the current leading scorer on the Friars.
“That’s why this kid here, I’m there for him,” said Clyde, looking across the dinner table to where Bryce sits.
Job-wise, Clyde has enjoyed a level of autonomy that has helped him fulfill his desire to stick by his son’s side. When the Hopkins family lived in Chicago – where Bryce’s parents met – Clyde owned his trucks and was contracted by FedEx. Once Bryce became super serious about basketball, Clyde went to work for a smaller trucking outfit, Road Runner Transportation.
At Road Runner, Clyde’s boss allowed him the flexibility to travel with Bryce every weekend during AAU season, from Illinois to Missouri. That same boss still gets a copy of Bryce’s basketball schedule just in case he wishes to see him take the floor in-person. Currently, Clyde is employed as a driver with Woonsocket-based Colony Hardware Corporation. His day starts at 5:30 in the morning and concludes early in the afternoon, leaving plenty of time to gear up for the latest Friar home game.
***
Looking back, having his parents in the same zip code as himself during the 2021-22 season when Bryce was a fringe contributor at Kentucky helped him get through a difficult period.
“I don’t know what I would have done last year if I didn’t have them there,” said Bryce Hopkins. “When I say I was rock bottom last year, I lost a lot of confidence. Being able to talk to my dad and mom, and to get a homecooked meal ... it was good for me to clear my mind and stay focused even though I wasn’t playing and getting the opportunity that I wanted.”
It’s an answer that should quell any questions of why Clyde and Karen embarked down the road they did – packing up and relocating first to Kentucky and now Rhode Island.
“We sold the house [in Chicago] to follow Bryce and support him,” said Clyde. “I just wanted to be with my son.”
Speaking of homecooked meals, Karen will find herself grinding away at her work station in the North Providence condo when the phone rings. On the other end is Bryce.
“I’ll get a call every day. Ma, what’s for dinner? What are you cooking?” Karen smiles.
“It’s an escape. I can come over whenever,” said Bryce Hopkins about the ability to get off campus and decompress while being surrounded by his parents.
Some days, this particular father and son will head to PC’s practice facility – the Ruane Friar Development Center – for an evening on-court session. Sometimes, pointers are offered based off Clyde's observations. Other times, it’s a chance for deep-seated reflection.
“It brings me back to the days when we used to go in the driveway [in Chicago] and shoot together,” said Bryce Hopkins. “It’s a time when I can clear my mind and have fun at the same time. We can go to [the Ruane Center] and work on stuff because he is close by.”
For his parents taking the leap that they did, the idea of repaying Clyde and Karen sometime down the line is a thought on Bryce’s mind.
“I’m just very fortunate to have my parents moving with me to college. I thank them a lot,” said Bryce Hopkins. “They followed me on my journey [on playing high-end college basketball] and are still with me. It means a lot to have their support … having them at my games and seeing them in the stands and cheering me on.
“One day when I get to the NBA, I want to give back to them.”
