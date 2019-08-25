Sweeney named new Lincoln High girls' varsity volleyball coach

LINCOLN – It’s little wonder why Lyndsey Sweeney has been overwhelmed the past week or so.
First, the young Coventry High School algebra/geometry teacher has been busy trying to prepare her classroom and develop plans for the upcoming school year.
But, second, she’s been swamped working not only with the Lincoln High girls’ varsity volleyball team but also the JV.
She didn’t anticipate the latter when school ended in June, but a lot has changed since then – that is, a few weeks ago, varsity mentor (and good friend) Kyle Medeiros informed her he had been asked to take the reins of the struggling Assumption College women’s squad.
As a result, that left Sweeney – Medeiros’ assistant and JV head coach – as the new head coach of the LHS varsity as of last Monday.
That just so happened to be the date when preseason practice – perhaps the plural version is more accurate – began.
“It’s been crazy running both the varsity and JV sessions,” laughed Sweeney, a 25-year-old with plenty of experience playing and coaching the sport. “I’ve been in the (middle school) gym for four-plus hours a day every day this week, so I’m exhausted, but I’m honored to be the new head coach.
“Kyle actually texted me the day he got the job (in early August), but that didn’t surprise me because he’s a good friend of mine; actually, Kyle and my brother, Brandon, are best friends,” she added. “I texted Kyle back and said, ‘Uh, I’m kind of busy,’ so he sent back, ‘Call me when you get a chance.’
“Not long after, (Athletic Director Greg O’Connor) called me and said, ‘Have you talked to Kyle?’ and I immediately thought, ‘Oh, my God! I’ll bet he got the college job!’ I always knew that was his end goal. I knew he had applied to Assumption, but I don’t think either one of us thought it would be this fast.
“I finally got a hold of him and said, ‘You got a college job, didn’t you?’ He hadn’t even said ‘Hello’ yet. I didn’t give him a chance to tell me. He just said, ‘Yes, I did.’
“I can honestly say I’m so proud of him,” she added. “He’s worked so hard for a long time, and it’s his dream. I think he wishes he could dedicate his life to volleyball. I know he’s changed these programs for the better (the boys and girls at LHS), and I’m hoping I can enhance that.”
There’s no reason she can’t.
Sweeney played four years at her alma mater, Coventry High, and as a senior was a star libero for the Knotty Oakers’ squad that closed its 2012 campaign with the state Division I championship. After that season, she earned All-Division second-team honors.
When she wasn’t representing Coventry, she played for Blast Volleyball, a club program based out of the Community College of Rhode Island-Lincoln, for those same four years. She did so to learn more about the sport and hone her skills at her position.
Upon graduation, she decided to further her academic and volleyball education at Rivier University in Nashua, N.H. She also played four years there, mostly as a defensive specialist, and helped the program snag two Great Northeast Athletic Conference titles, those in her sophomore and junior seasons.
She later earned a Bachelor’s of Education with a math emphasis, but remained close to her favorite sport, coaching the Kent County Crew club team (both boys and girls) for two years.
She took her first teaching job at Blackstone Valley Prep in Cumberland in September 2016, but also played an integral role in bringing volleyball to the charter school.
As for the 2018-19 school year, she hitched on with Medeiros at Lincoln, and – in the fall – the two of them guided the girls’ squad to a 19-2 overall record and a berth in the state Division II championship match. Later, back in June, he helped the boys’ team roll to a Division III regular-season co-title with St. Raphael, but the Saints got the best of the Lions in the state final.
As the LHS JV chief, she propelled her girls’ squad to a third-place finish in the entire stte.
“I had a pretty strong sophomore class on that JV team last year, and now their juniors,” she said. “A lot of them also played club, so I think they’re going to be a really strong asset to the team this year.
“I have to say there are a lot of things that Coach Kyle and I worked together on instilling in both programs, but – with any new leader – there are bound to be some changes,” she continued. “My plan right now is to change the offense a bit, make it more aggressive. I’d like to take more chances; I want us to utilize more than just the basic three hits, be more diverse with our hitting options.
“In short, I don’t want to play it safe.”
Opponents will see the Lions’ new look up close and personal when they travel to Woonsocket to face Ponaganset and host Mount St. Charles in the annual Injury Fund contest at 4:45 p.m., Thursday. The two co-captains will be Olivia Wodogoza and Hannah Schermerhorn.
“When we improved so much on both sides last year, I wasn’t surprised; I expected it because of the talent and dedication of all the kids,” she offered. “They worked their butts off, and most were playing out-of-season.
“I plan to keep (the success) going by continuing to instill in them commitment and dedication to volleyball, and hopefully get them to play year-round. I know for me as a player, it was a tremendous help. It totally changed me.
“I’d also like to see more bonding between the boys’ and girls’ teams; that is, have them show up for each other’s matches and support each other.”
