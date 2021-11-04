Switch from cross-country to tennis at La Salle agrees with Cumberland native Casey

PAWTUCKET — If Bridget Casey had any lingering doubts about making tennis her primary choice for a high school fall sport, they figured to have vanished while standing on the Slater Park courts Monday night.
Serving as the No. 3 singles option on La Salle Academy’s high-powered tennis ladder, Casey delivered the title-clinching point with a straight-set shutout victory (6-0, 6-0). Upon the customary post-match clinging of the racket with East Greenwich’s Georgia Wood, Casey walked over to give La Salle coach Tom Martin a hug before getting mobbed by her excited teammates.
For Casey, a Cumberland native, it’s hard to imagine a better season-ending scenario – one that featured her leaving an indelible mark.
“It was a great season. I was really happy to be part of this team,” said Casey following La Salle’s 4-1 victory over East Greenwich in the Division I finals. “Our goal all season was to get the team title. We worked hard for it and I’m glad we able to get it.”
Turning the hands of time back to a year ago when Casey was a freshman, she burst on to the cross-country scene and proved to be a valuable scorer for a La Salle girls team that finished first in the state. At last year’s state meet, she placed 20th overall with a time of 19:44.34. More state championships followed with Casey part of the La Salle girls’ track programs that won the indoor and outdoor crowns.
The road to being associated with her fourth state championship in as many interscholastic seasons featured a new twist. Instead of combing the cross-country trails, Casey elected to dust off her tennis gear. By no means are we talking about a newbie to the sport.
“Cross-country was a fun season, but to come back to tennis was great,” said Casey, noting that she was three years old when she first picked up a racket. “I’m glad to back with the sport that I started playing when I was younger.”
The decision to embark on a fulltime tennis journey was made last spring.
“It was hard leaving a [cross-country team] that I loved, but I feel I made the right decision,” said Casey. “I knew a lot of the girls on the tennis team. In fact, I’ve been playing with or against them for years through various tournaments.”
Martin heard through the La Salle grapevine that Casey was looking to join the school’s tennis program – one that’s now captured eight straight state titles.
“We have a signup meeting in the spring. She wasn’t there because she was at outdoor track practice. By the beginning of July, I received an email from her along with her contact information,” said Martin. “I knew she was a good player. I didn’t know she was this good. She was a nice surprise.”
Besides helping La Salle stretch its consecutive winning streak to 100-plus matches, Casey made some noise when she reached the quarterfinals of the RIIL state singles draw. Ironically, Casey bowed out against La Salle teammate/eventual state singles champion Erin McCusker.
Noted Martin, “With Bridget, the first thing that comes to mind is consistency. She also plays an intelligent game of tennis. She has confidence on the court and figures out what her opponent is doing. She mixes up her shots … hitting the ball to the corners or hitting baseline lobs. She was a great addition to the team.”
With another state championship on her résumé, Casey now turns her attention to the indoor track season that’ll be here before you know it.
“I thought it was the perfect [tennis] season,” said Casey.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
