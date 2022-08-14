Taking stock of the 2022-23 Bryant Bulldogs with head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – With Bryant University welcoming seven newcomers to the men’s basketball program along with officially breaking in two players who finally become eligible after joining as midseason transfers, head coach Jared Grasso elected to scale back the on-the-road summer recruiting efforts in favor of colligating so many new bodies coupled with the holdovers from last year’s breakthrough unit.
“To finally be able to get the group together and get a feel for personnel and different rotations … that stuff will change as time goes on,” said Grasso when reached late last week. “I think we have some pieces. I’m excited. How long will it take for us to mesh and turn into what we like? I don’t know, but I do think we have a chance before all is said and done.”
Below are Grasso’s thoughts on the players who spent the summer working up a sweat inside the Chase Athletic Center as the Bulldogs gear up for their first season in a new conference as America East participants:
Earl Timberlake, junior, guard
Grasso: “A different specimen that not’s typically seen at this level. Physically, he’s as gifted as any wing in the country. Really good size [6-foot-6] and really good with the ball. Can play multiple and defend multiple positions. Most importantly, he has a chip on his shoulder and really works at it. He wants to be good. The bumps in the road because of injuries and what not, it’s refueled his tank. The kid is hungry.”
Antwan Walker, senior, forward
Grasso: “Just tough, physical. Can play inside and outside. Much better passer than I realized. Plays with a good energy and spirit. He’s someone the guys enjoy playing with. He’s someone we’ve been looking for over the last few years as far as a frontcourt guy. He fills the void of someone who can score in the post and step out and hit a three.”
Erickson Bans, junior, guard
Grasso: “In terms of work and effort, he’s had the best summer of his career. He’s shooting the ball like I thought he would when he got to us. He dealt with an injury last year and couldn’t really follow through. He’s healthy now. I’m encouraged about the strides he’s made. Now he’s got to continue to take that step in the fall, but I like the direction he’s trending in.”
Sherif Gross-Bullock, junior, guard
Grasso: “He can play on and off the ball. Super talented. He can shoot it. His maturity is going to be the differentiator between him being an All-League/Player of the Year-type-of-guy or just a solid a player. He’s starting to understand what it takes to be good. Bringing him in midway through last year helped to expedite his learning curve. He understood what I wanted going into the summer and trained his tail off. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard. There are not a lot of guys like him.”
Tyler Brelsford, sophomore, guard
Grasso: “Similar to Erickson, he’s shooting the ball significantly better than last year. We made some tweaks to his form. He’s getting comfortable with the pace we play at. His best basketball is still ahead of him.”
Charles Pride, senior, guard
Grasso: “You know what Charles is. He’s got a chance to be a 2,000-point/1,000-rebound guy. He’s the heart and soul of what we do. He’s better in terms of expectations and standards. He’s the guy I lean on because of his maturity. Having been around him for so long, he knows what makes me click and vice-versa. He’s going to be a leader for us and someone who the younger guys will look up to as well. That’s what happens when you’re a fourth-year senior and stay at the same place. His ballhandling and offensive skill set is continuing to improve and because of that, he’s going to continue to become a better player.”
Todd Rochelle, freshman, guard
Grasso: “Bringing in one freshman, you wonder how he’s going to react being around so many older guys. He’s extremely mature and owns a work ethic that rivals any upperclassmen … two or three workouts a day and training a ton. I think he has a chance to have a really good career for us. I like what he’s about.”
Joe Moon, junior, guard
Grasso: “He’s going to be the toughest kid we have in our program. He’s going to fight and scrap and claw. His competitiveness is similar to mine and something the guys feed off during practice. Whether he’s playing 30 minutes or three minutes, he competes every possession.”
Miles Latimer, senior, guard
Grasso: “Probably the surprise of the summer. He came in last fall but this [summer] was the first time I was able to see him in extended action. There were many days he was the best player in the gym. He’s every bit of 6-foot-5. He’s a long and athletic wing who can make shots. Lots of natural ability. It’s his fifth year in college [previously played at Bucknell and Stony Brook] so he’s an older and mature guy.”
Chauncey Hawkins, graduate student, guard
Grasso: “Strong and can guard the ball from 94 feet out. Probably the best speed with the ball in his hands of anyone we’ve had since I’ve been at Bryant. He can push the pace and get you in transition. Being a pressing team, he gives us a few variables we didn’t have in the past.”
Kvonn Cramer, junior, forward
Grasso: “He’s undersized [listed at 6-foot-6] but has a seven-foot wingspan. He plays much bigger than his size. He can catch lobs at the rim. In terms of sheer jumping ability, he’s probably the best athlete I’ve ever coached.”
Tay Mosher, sophomore, forward
Grasso: “We wanted frontcourt guys who can shoot the ball. Tay checks that box … good passer and can step out and make threes. We’re excited about him. He’s in the gym all the time and because of that, he will continue to outwork people.”
Doug Edhert, senior, guard
Grasso: “He’s what is fun about coaching college basketball. People see the NCAA Tournament and NIL stuff, but his teammates love him. He just shows up and plays and competes. You don’t have to say a lot to him because you know what you’re going to get each day. He’s someone you’re not concerned with when he walks in the gym. You want him on your team. Most importantly, winning is what matters to him. Every conversation we have is about winning, not about himself. That’s a special quality.”
Josh Ozabor, sophomore, forward
Grasso: “As good of a walk-on as I’ve ever had. His work ethic is as good as anyone on the team.”
