Taking stock of the 2023-23 Friars with Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE – With the roster breakdown leaning heavily in the newcomer direction, it goes without saying that the summer months represent an important time for Ed Cooley and the Providence Friars to lay down that all-important ground work.
College basketball’s winds of change have resulted in seven new players entering the fold for PC – five via the transfer portal and two true freshmen. Some of the newcomers like Noah Locke, Clifton Moore, Devin Carter, and Bryce Hopkins feature varying degrees of experience, yet the part related to unchartered territory involves learning to play with one another. Remember, only three players understand what is required to survive and thrive in Cooley’s system – Jared Bynum, Ed Croswell, Alyn Breed – while Rafael Castro is preparing for his first season of actually playing after sitting out last season for the Friars.
Right now, it’s about Chemistry 101 and continuing to strengthen those bonds over the next few weeks before the players scatter back home not long after the calendar flips from July to August.
“Instead of doing something like this in September and October, you get to do it in June, July, and August,” said Cooley on Monday following the annual media training session that’s orchestrated by the PC sports information department. “We have three more weeks to try and build this before we bring them back in late August.”
Below are Cooley’s thoughts on each one of the 11 scholarship players that are in the fold for the 2022-23 season:
Jared Bynum, graduate student, guard
Cooley: “Leader. Developing and improving daily.”
Clifton Moore, graduate student, forward
Cooley: “Versatile big man who can play inside and outside. Shot blocker. Nice touch. Learning how to play in our system. Looking forward to his development with us.”
Noah Locke, graduate student, guard
Cooley: “Shot maker, shot taker. He’s only been here for a week and a half so we’re still learning what his ‘it’ factor is.”
Ed Croswell, redshirt senior, forward
Cooley: “He’s continuing to improve. Little more offensive punch. Not looking over his shoulder and seeing Nate [Watson]. A great young man and looking forward to his leadership with this group.”
Alyn Breed, junior, guard
Cooley: “Went home and worked on his body and his game. Versatile guard who can play all over the court. Really good defender.”
Devin Carter, sophomore, guard
Cooley: “Elite competitor. Probably going to be one of the best defenders in the Big East if not the best. Versatile guard who can get downhill and get to the free-throw line.”
Bryce Hopkins, sophomore, forward
Cooley: “Mismatch nightmare. Can play him at multiple positions. Very skilled. Getting in shape. I think he’s someone the Big East is going to have to reckon with.”
Rafael Castro, redshirt freshman, forward
Cooley: “His year off was a big thing for him. He’s probably added 20 pounds and his body has changed. He’s more prepared to play than he was a year ago.”
Corey Floyd Jr., redshirt freshman, guard
Cooley: “Athletic. Quiet. We’ve got to get him to open up a little bit more, but a tough, multi-dimensional wing.”
Jayden Pierre, freshman, guard
Cooley: Energetic. Tough and athletic. He’s going to help the Friars.”
Quante Berry, freshman, guard
Cooley: “Long athlete. Shot maker. Systematically developing. Trying to put weight on him. He’s learning and growing daily.”
