WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U16 team had to wait a month to get Prince Edward Island native Simon Hughes on the ice for a game.
The wait was definitely worth it.
After scoring a pair of goals in Friday night’s victory over in-state rival Rhode Island Hitmen, the talented centerman took apart Connecticut Elite Hockey Academy thanks to some help from linemates Cam O’Neill and Jason Stefanek.
Hughes scored his third goal of the weekend just one minute into the opening half and then he scored the game’s final goal on a rip from the right circle that goalie Christian Nalle had no chance to stop. Hughes ended his first weekend in a Mount sweater with a pair of goals and a pair of assists in a 7-1 victory over the visitors from Northford, Conn.
“He’s a very smart player and he’s dangerous around the net,” Mount U16 coach Devin Rask said. “He sees a lot of things on the ice and he plays with a quick pace with that big body. When he gets those grade-A [chances] the puck is in the back of the net. He has great touch around the net and he phenomenal kid. He has the pieces you need to get to the next level.”
Even though the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy is in just its second season of existence, Hughes is the latest Canadian player to come to Rhode Island at the crossroads of their youth hockey development. The 6-foot native of Stratford, PEI was selected in the second round of the 2020 QMJHL Draft by Saint John after an incredible season with the Charlottetown Knights.
If Hughes signs with Saint John, he will be ineligible to play NCAA Division I hockey, which is what he’s spending a year in Woonsocket to see which development path is the best.
“There’s a lot of things that come into factor, but I’m here because it’s a really good program and we have really good coaches and it gives me some time to think and make my decision,” Hughes said. “I don’t know when that will be to be honest, but I really like it over here.
“I didn’t know much about the program before, but talking to my family advisor, he had nothing but good things to say about Devin and the program. Everyone I talked to had nothing but good things to say about the school and the hockey program, so I thought it was a good idea to come.”
Last season’s QMJHL Rookie of the Year, forward Zach Bolduc, started the season with Rask and Mount before leaving in October to join Rimouski. The Mounties also saw 2020 second-round pick Jake Furlong leave for Halifax and Californian Pavel Bocharov left for the Western Hockey League.
On the other hand, Maine commit Guillaume Richard is sticking with the US development path as he will play for Tri City in the USHL. Fellow PEI native Matt McQuaid is also moving forward in the United States system.
“This is probably different than what other 16-year-olds are going through, but that’s what I want because I want the pressure,” Hughes said. “People have their opinions on where I should go and they say I should go here or go there, but at the end of the day, it’s myself and my family’s decision. I’m really confident in what I’m doing.”
Hughes is among a number of elite players from Prince Edward Island who grew up idolizing native son Brad Richards, who produced a province record 932 NHL points in 1126 games. Other notable NHL players from PEI include former Bruin Adam McQuaid, Gerard Gallant and Steve Ott.
Hughes, who said his current favorite NHL player is Toronto forward Auston Matthews, spent the summer training with QMJHL veteran Thomas Casey and AHL rookie Jeremy McKenna.
“I just think it’s a really good atmosphere in PEI because every good player over there knows each other and push each other – in the gym or on the ice,” Hughes said. “It’s just a close-knit community and that’s what makes us different than other provinces. We all know each other and makes it really fun.”
If Hughes eventually signs for Saint John, they will be getting a physical forward with great speed and a knack for finding the back of the net. After scoring a dirty goal to open the scoring Saturday, Hughes delivered second-half assists for his linemates. First, he and O’Neill created a goal for Stefanek.
A minute later, Hughes engineered another power-play goal when he found O’Neill for his second goal of the afternoon.
“I want to be an exciting player to watch,” Hughes said. “When people come to the rink, I want them to say, ‘Wow.’ I like to play dynamic hockey. I like to play speedy and skilled hockey. I love the skill game, but I also like to use my body and get a little chippy.”
O’Neill will benefit from playing on the same line as Hughes, but he’s also better prepared to play with a player of that caliber after spending the summer working with his older brothers – Jason, who plays at Providence College, and Colin, who just finished his career at UMass-Lowell. O’Neill said he worked on his speed and he also worked on his shooting after scoring 15 goals last season.
“I worked harder on getting faster and becoming more explosive,” O’Neill said. “That’s helped my game a lot so far this year. I’m also trying to shoot the puck more because [U15 coach Scott Gainey] told me to shoot the puck more and I’m doing it. It’s so easy to play with a player like Simon and chemistry comes easy.”
“It was nice to see that line take the step to the next level,” Rask said. “I think what happens is that Simon is the catalyst and you have two great players in Stefanek and O’Neill who can complement that. That line just took off this weekend. Guys are starting to take some steps and that’s what I like to see.”
The challenge now for the two wingers is to remain on the same line as Hughes because another highly-touted player will be out of quarantine in a few weeks. Czech Republic forward Tomas Trunda is coming off a superb season for Liberec’s U17 and U20 teams. If you haven’t scoured YouTube looking for Czech youth hockey highlights, Rask has a good breakdown of the left winger’s skill set.
“He’s going to be a very talented, skilled player,” Rask said. “He’s going to add a lot to the offensive side of the game on the wing.”
After losing their first three games of the season, the Mount U16 team has now rattled off four straight victories. With a rebuilt defensive core – led by USHL pick Ben Robertson and Seth Constance – improving in front of goalies Pete Sterling and Jack Spicer, Rask likes where his team is headed.
Mount plays a home-and-home with New Hampshire’s Seacoast Performance Academy next weekend before hosting Rochester Coalition and Bishop Kearney Selects over Columbus Day weekend.
“It takes a lot of work and we have the talent to do it,” Rask said. “Kids are learning what they need to do to play at these levels we’re going to get there. We’ve had some adversity, but we’re starting to get to the other side.”
“We knew when we were struggling it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish,” O’Neill said. “Coaches were telling us that we couldn’t get down because then we’d keep losing games. We were missing guys and battled through it. When we won both games on the second weekend that helped us. This weekend was good and now we’re going into a stretch where we’re playing really good teams. We need to be ready for that.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.