Talkin' college hoops with Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – With a nine-player men’s basketball recruiting class, coupled with a new family addition, change is a relative term these days for Bryant University head coach Jared Grasso.
In other aspects of Grasso’s day-to-day hoops existence, new blood isn’t as apparent.
In an interview last week with The Call, Grasso provided updates regarding slight tweaks made to his coaching staff, incorporating a rather large group of players, and welcoming a daughter. In short, the ball hasn’t come close to stop bouncing – not even at a time when the current pandemic continues to cast shadows of doubt regarding the 2020-21 season.
The players
The shaping of the current roster continued well into the summer. The efforts were kickstarted when Benson Lin, a native of Taiwan, elected to not return for his sophomore year. The St. Andrew’s School product emerged as a key building block for years to come after his freshman year output featured 8.6 ppg and 55 three-pointers.
The arrival of COVID-19 forced Lin to make a tough choice. Does he return to the United States or does he officially kick the tires on his pro basketball plans that would keep him closer to home? Upon opting to forgo his remaining college eligibility, Lin heard his name called on Aug. 20 with the third overall pick of the Chinese Basketball Association's annual draft.
“We had multiple conversations. I don’t just like Benson Lin. I love Benson Lin. I thought there was a point where he might return. As July rolled around, it was clear he would have some opportunities professionally and his family wasn’t comfortable with him coming back. I respected that,” said Grasso. “I’ll be rooting for him.”
Grasso received good news with Peter Kiss receiving a waiver that makes him immediately eligible for Bryant, the third school in his college career. A 6-foot-5 guard, Kiss averaged 13.3 ppg as a freshman at Quinnipiac in 2016-17 before transferring to Rutgers. He saw time in 30 games (12 starts) for the 2018-19 Scarlet Knights but appeared in just two games for the Big Ten school last season.
“He’s been here for a month now and has been great as far as a work ethic and commitment. He’s on a different level right now. He’s like the Terminator as far as reaching his goals as a player,” said Grasso about Kiss, who’s listed as a redshirt junior. “Hopefully we have the opportunity to coach him for one, maybe two years.”
Lin’s scholarship was awarded to Kai Kostmayer, a 6-foot-8 freshman who comes after spending a postgraduate season at Maine’s Gould Academy. Grasso tried to land Kostmayer a few ago, hence the coach didn’t have to revisit too much in terms of his vision for the player upon reconnecting. Kostmayer is one of Bryant’s four freshmen, a group that includes Shea High product Erickson Bans.
“He’s one of the most unique kids I’ve ever recruited. I usually don’t glow about freshman, but he has a chance to be special if he’s willing to work at it,” said Grasso. “He can make threes and handle the ball. He has a different swagger about him.”
The NCAA also granted eligibility waivers to two additional Bryant newcomers – 6-foot-8 redshirt junior Melo Eggleston via Arkansas State and 6-foot-7 sophomore Luke Southerland via Siena.
With so many fresh faces looking to jell with last year’s key holdovers – NEC Rookie of the Year Michael Green, fellow sophomore Charles Pride, and shot-blocking senior Hall Elisias – it goes without saying the Bulldogs would have greatly benefited from spending part of the summer together. With no official startup date, Grasso is looking at the coming months as a prime opportunity to put all the pieces together. More concrete steps will only come when the NCAA sets parameters for college basketball, which could happen by mid-September.
“We need some time to evaluate the new guys and see where they fit, but I like the group and their personalities. It was lonely this summer so it’s good having the guys around,” said Grasso. “We’re all moved in. Classes have started and they’re lifting and working out on their own. It’s as normal as possible outside of wearing masks. Right now we’re looking to get better day-by-day and handling what we can.”
The coaches
From Grasso’s vantage point, the time has come for Eamonn Mahar to take the next step in his coaching development. Last week, Mahar shifted from the Bulldogs’ director of basketball operations to assistant coach.
“He’s a workaholic who comes from a basketball family so he gets the business,” said Grasso about Maher, who has a brother who played for Grasso’s dad at Adelphi University while another brother made coaching stops at Assumption and Chaminade University. “There’s a loyalty in this business and when someone works their tail off for you, they earn what they get. I think Eamonn has a chance to be a superstar in this business because of his work ethic and passion.”
The staff shuffling also includes Phil Martelli Jr. moving one chair closer to Grasso as associate head coach. Martelli held an assistant’s role during Grasso’s first two seasons at Bryant and is the program’s go-to person for nonconference scheduling.
“He could have been my associate head coach from the jump. He’s a professional. He’s smart. He’s organized,” said Grasso. “We got into the business at the same time some 18,19 years ago and have remained close friends throughout. I’m very comfortable with him as my righthand man … someone I can lean on. He’s a future head coach.”
Current Bulldog staffer Chris Cole remains onboard as an assistant. The coaching group welcomes the return of Luke St. Lifer as director of basketball ops. St. Lifer was the director of basketball analytics during Grasso’s inaugural season in Smithfield (2018-19) before spending last winter as an assistant at Le Moyne College.
The only new arrival is Stephen Galgano as Bryant’s volunteer assistant to the head coach. Galgano graduated from Delaware this past spring and was the head manager of the Blue Hens basketball program.
“Working at Le Moyne was a great opportunity for Luke to grow as far as coaching and recruiting. If I decided to elevate Eamonn, Luke was someone I was going to try and get for the director of operations spot,” said Grasso. “Stephen’s dad is a longtime New York City basketball guy and is someone I know very well from when I was coaching at Iona. It always sounds good to guys when they say they want to get in, but then they say they want eight million things like graduate school and housing. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always happen. We didn’t have the opportunity to give Stephen a financial piece, but he said he wanted to do it and was ready to come. That made an impression on me.
“It’s a strange time with COVID and I want to be around guys who know what I’m looking for.”
The family
On Aug. 20, Grasso and his wife Andrea welcomed the couple’s third child, a girl named Marchesa.
“There was a time four months ago when I wouldn’t have even been allowed in the delivery room with her. Thankfully I was able to be by her side the whole time,” said Grasso. “Everything went well. The baby is healthy. Mom is healthy. I’m blessed.”
If you’ve been to the Chace Athletic Center, you’ve probably noticed Grasso’s two young sons make good use of the court after games – running around before making a beeline towards their dad. Someday, the brothers will have postgame company. When that day comes, you can bet a certain coach/father will have a hard time containing his excitement.
