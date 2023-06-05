Talking the art of retention with PC head coach Kim English

WARWICK – Player retention, or re-recruiting if you will, is an area that Kim English was familiar with prior to becoming Providence College’s basketball head coach back in March.
In 2021, English assumed command of the George Mason program. The task awaiting the first-time head coach was simple yet complex at the same time – keep as many of the players already on the roster within the fold.
When English met with the Rhode Island media on the same day he was announced as Ed Cooley’s successor, he joked that he coached Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek for about a week. Kolek entered the transfer portal but also maintained the option of returning to George Mason. Ultimately, Kolek moved on to Marquette and the rest is history.
Another Mason player who put his name in the portal in the wake of the Atlantic 10 program making a coaching change was Josh Oduro, who in 2021 had two seasons of college basketball seasoning under his belt. Ultimately, English proved successful in retaining Oduro, keeping the big man in place as he blossomed into one of the top performers in the A-10. Now, Oduro is at Providence as a graduate transfer.
As he prepared to tee off at Warwick Country Club, site of Monday’s Friar Golf Classic, English was asked how easy it was to dust off the coaching manual of keeping players upon taking the PC job, considering he’s not that far removed from how he initially proceeded at George Mason.
“As a young coach, every experience you get is a help and helps right off the bat,” said English. “I didn’t have any relationships with Bryce Hopkins or Devin Carter, but you’re able to draw from people you know from the past.”
In the case of Hopkins, English had contacts with the same MoKan Elite AAU program that produced the First Team All-Big East performer.
“All your relationships come to the forefront,” said English, “but retention is now the life blood of college athletics, more than recruiting.”
The ability to retain a core group that was brought to PC by the previous coaching staff provided English and his staff with some peace of mind while rounding out the 2023-24 Friars. The new coach hasn’t had to rely heavily on the transfer portal, nor has he needed to grab players for the sake of making sure there are enough bodies to practice each day.
“We got to plug in pieces to a core that we already had,” said English. “When you’re recruiting out of the portal, unless you have a ton of minutes available, it’s hard to get the best players. We didn’t need that.”
As newcomers such as Oduro, Davonte Gaines and Justyn Fernandez – three players who were previously coached by English at George Mason – along with true freshman Garwey Dual and Donovan Santoro arrive on the PC campus for summer session, the new coach was asked to reflect back on the time he spent during the spring months with Hopkins and Carter as well as Friar holdovers Jayden Pierre, Corey Floyd Jr. and Rafael Castro.
“It’s been great to build a foundation with those guys. They know us. They know our staff. We know them. Fortunately, there’s not a lot of unknowns about the guys we’re bringing in. They’ve played with each other,” said English, noting that Monday was Day No. 74 on the job at Providence. “We have 74 days’ worth of relationships with Bryce, Devin, Corey, Jayden and Rafael. The biggest thing we have to do this summer and fall is build a camaraderie, build a family, and build a love for each other.”
Asked about bringing in an additional body – preferably a big – for next season, English answered, “Hopefully we can know what we have in that regard pretty soon.”
Looking ahead to the 10-day trip to Spain that PC will take in August, English noted it will allow him to mix and match lineup combinations while documenting it on film that figures to serve as a valuable teaching tool upon returning home.
“The time spent with one another will be invaluable,” said English.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
