Ten questions about that 2020-21 Providence Friars

PROVIDENCE – Pushing to the side all concerns related to whether college basketball should be tipping off the 2020-21 season amidst the backdrop of a worrisome pandemic, let’s play 10 questions with the Providence College Friars ahead of Wednesday’s 2 p.m. opener against Fairfield at fan-free Alumni Hall:
1). Is David Duke ready to cross over into Big East stardom?
For the Friars’ sake, they’d better hope so.
A quick scan of the roster reveals that Duke represents a rarity – a proven commodity in a Friar uniform. Having a player that’s equipped with talent and a cerebral nature figures to alleviate some of Ed Cooley’s concerns since Providence is incorporating a slew of new additions ranging from sit-out transfers, immediately eligible transfers, and true freshmen.
Based off Duke’s selection to the Big East’s preseason first team, a new designation awaits the Providence native: the clear-cut Friar focal point of opposing team's scouting reports. How Duke adjusts to the additional attention figures to go a long way in determining PC’s fate.
What can’t happen is a repeat of last season when Duke went from burning Creighton for 36 points to scoring nine points the next time out against Seton Hall. Offensively and defensively, he’s going to have to bring it every single game.
2). Can A.J. Reeves get into a steady groove and stay there?
In retrospect, Reeves opening his Friar career with a 29-point barrage in Nov. 2018 against Siena placed an unfair burden on a player who like Duke came to Providence with a great deal of fanfare as a top-50 recruit. While Duke has largely settled in entering his junior season, Reeves largely remains a trick-or-treat player with flashes of effectiveness nullified by either injuries, prolonged stretches where the iron has proven far too unkind, or lapses on the defensive end.
Providence is going to need Reeves to play off Duke and provide the kind of offensive support that keeps defenses from thinking twice about devoting extra resources to stopping Duke. Knocking down shots is his forte, yet Reeves can increase his scoring average by simply getting to the free-throw line on a regular basis. Reeves has attempted just 83 shots at the charity stripe in 53 career games. That number will change for the better if Reeves starts attacking and finishing through the contact.
3). Will Nate Watson emerge as a punishing force on both ends of the court?
Similar to Reeves, Watson has teased Friar fans with his potential. Similar to Reeves, injuries coupled with on-court struggles have prevented him from taking a step forward. Now a senior, it sounds like the realization that it’s now or never has resulted in a more-focused Watson in terms of understanding the total picture.
“My confidence has grown, but not just talent-wise. I feel I’m more vocal this year … telling my teammates where they need to be. I’m constantly in their ears,” said Watson.
A year ago at this time, Watson found himself working his way back from a knee injury that shelved him for much of the preseason. Conditioning was an issue as his playing weight increased to 270 pounds. Now, the 6-foot-10 center says he’s in much better shape – down to 255 pounds. He’s never played heavy minutes, yet Watson knows the key to changing that is staying clear of foul trouble.
4). Is Jared Bynum the Friar player they simply can’t live without?
Yes, a distinction that comes from being the only true point guard at Cooley’s disposal. Bynum is a table setter and should make life easier for everyone else on the court. The transfer from St. Joseph’s does provide Providence with another scoring threat, yet Bynum’s primary job will be to put his teammates in advantageous positions. Exceeding the 4.5 assists during his lone season with the Hawks is entirely possible considering Bynum will have more scoring options to work with.
5). Who’s running the show when Bynum isn’t out there?
Great question and probably one of the top concerns heading into the new season. The Friars’ preference is to have Duke remain in attack mode at all times, hence it wouldn’t register as a shock to see the role of Bynum’s backup fall to Brycen Goodine, the New Bedford native and Syracuse transfer. Goodine will supply outside shooting, but asking him to handle the ball figures to be up there on his list of responsibilities.
6). Is Noah Horchler better suited to start or come off the bench?
Like Bynum, Horchler sat out after transferring to PC during the spring of 2019. He used the down time to his advantage as Cooley on several occasions last season raved that Horchler made noticeable gains in strength and ability.
It stands to reason that four-fifths of this season’s starting lineup will include Duke, Watson, Reeves, and Bynum. Horchler brings a scoring element (16 ppg at North Florida in 2018-19) and can also rebound (he averaged exactly nine boards during his two years at his previous school). To have a sixth man who can provide an offensive spark is an area the Friars have fallen short during recent seasons, hence it might be an easier swap for Cooley to go more defensive at the game’s onset – say one of two sophomores in Greg Gantt or Jimmy Nichols – and bring in some firepower in Horchler.
7). How big of an impact will Ed Croswell register?
For those fretting at the possibility of Cooley playing Horchler at the five-spot in the event that Watson wasn’t on the court, worry no more. The news that Croswell was granted immediate eligibility was a major victory for a Providence program that’s grown accustomed to utilizing two bigs within the rotation. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, Croswell figures to pick up the slack that was left behind with Kalif Young graduating.
8). Where do Jimmy Nichols and Kris Monroe fit?
Last season as sophomores, both dealt with injuries that KO’d their availability after six games for Monroe and five games for Nichols. Officially listed as juniors, the jury remains out on where to rank them on the depth chart. Are Nichols and Monroe a cut below the Duke-Reeves-Watson-Bynum group or are they end-of-rotation pieces?
Armed with a long wingspan, the 6-foot-8 Nichols can play above the rim and defend multiple positions. Monroe was heralded as a deadeye shooter prior to coming to PC, a skill that’s yet to fully translate when he’s been pressed into game duty. In limited action with the Friars, Monroe is just 6-of-32 from three.
With 12 scholarship players in the fold, it’s incumbent that Nichols and Monroe – two players who came in as part of the same recruiting class as Duke and Reeves – make the most of their opportunities.
9). Can Greg Gantt emerge as the Friars’ energy guy?
One thing that you can always count on is Gantt playing hard – fighting for rebounds and not shying away from a crowded situation. Good things tended to happen when he took the court as a freshman. In Year 2, Gantt could emerge as Mr. Excitement when it comes to making a play that makes his teammates stand up and take notice. Had fans been permitted to watch the Friars in-person, there’s no doubt Gantt would have done something that resulted in the muscular forward receiving a few loud ovations.
10). Realistically, what can the Friars expect from freshmen Jyare Davis and Alyn Breed?
We’ll let Cooley answer that one, but it sounds like PC’s Class of 2020 haul from the high school ranks will be brought along very slowly.
“Get in where you fit in. They have no idea what a Big East game smells like let alone play like. Their eyes are going to be wide open when Xavier comes in and starts holding and grabbing,” said Cooley. “Thank God we’re in a situation where they’re not going to be relied upon to carry the load. They’re doing a good job, but we need so much more from them. We’ll live and die with some of their mistakes. Not a lot of them, but some of them.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.