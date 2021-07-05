It was about going in a different direction after the Providence basketball Friars were informed by Jayden Epps that he was reopening his recruiting after the Virginia schoolboy supplied a verbal commitment to the Big East school in late March.
Enter Quante Berry, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from the Class of 2022 who’s originally from Tennessee.
“They recruited him really hard,” said Antonio Lowe, Berry’s high school coach at Winston-Salem Christian School, located in North Carolina.
“[PC assistant coach Jeff Battle] called Quante right after the decommitment. They kept calling him right up until his [official] visit. Coach Battle had done enough homework on Quante to know that he was someone they wanted,” Lowe added. “They made him a priority. After taking his visit, he felt that Providence was the right fit for him.”
From receiving an offer from the Friars on May 20, to setting foot on the PC campus during the second weekend of June, Berry felt all the pieces were in place for him to end his recruiting prior to a busy summer on the AAU grassroots circuit. On Monday, he took to his personal Instagram to announce that he had chosen Providence over a group of finalists that included Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Texas A&M.
Reached Monday, Berry admitted that he had been sitting on his pledge to the Friars for a few weeks.
“It was just about getting it out there,” said Berry. “It’s all about finding the right spot. I feel like I found the right spot. It just came a little bit earlier. Now I can focus on winning games and not worry about being recruited.”
What kind of player is Ed Cooley’s program getting in Berry?
“He can play point guard or shooting guard. He played the point for me this past season and is really good at getting downhill and finishing at the rim,” said Lowe, who welcomed Berry as a transfer who did not reclassify prior to enrolling at Winston-Salem Christian School for the 2020-21 school year.
“He has a good midrange shot. In the classroom, he’s a high academic kid,” added Lowe. “If a high school kid has the offer he wants, we don’t see a reason why he should wait around and not commit. I think Friartown is going to love Quante Berry.”
Running the offense and hunting for his own shot is a fine line that Berry takes seriously.
“It’s a big job, but it’s also my game. It’s something that I’ve always done,” said Berry.
Berry becomes the second member of his family to say yes to a Division I school in the Ocean State. His older brother Tres is a redshirt freshman at URI.
“I’ll try to get up there,” said Quante Berry when it was suggested he should look into attending the 2021 renewal of the PC-URI rivalry that’s scheduled to take place this December at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“My brother has always been supportive. He came up when I visited [Providence]. It’s not too far from him so that’s good,” said Berry, who’ll hitting the road this coming weekend with the Tennessee-based B. Maze Elite AAU program.
