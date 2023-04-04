WOONSOCKET – Officials at Mount St. Charles Academy say that all options – from legal to possibly leaving the R.I. Interscholastic League – are on the table in the wake of the decision made by the RIIL’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics (PCOA) to sanction and impose the school on two-sports related issues.
Mount President Alan Tenreiro and Athletic Director Ray Leveille met with the media via video conferencing on Monday morning, one day after Tenreiro emailed a three-page letter to MSC parents/guardians that laid out the response to the March 20th PCOA that found Mount stt. Charles not to be compliant concerning the school’s plan to introduce soccer and basketball development electives for the 2023-24 school year.
Additionally, the Principals’ Committee penalized Mount for its relationship with the R.I. Saint
M’s hockey program that’s been competing on a national level since 2019-20 and features players who are enrolled at Mount St. Charles. Saying that they are following RIIL policies regarding to recruiting and other matters, Mount St. Charles plans to appeal the sanctions. Currently, there’s a 14-day period to issue an appeal to the PCOA’s finding.
“We feel there’s a targeting and sort of a capriciousness to how [the RIIL] is applying their rules,” said Tenreiro as part of Monday’s Zoom call. “This is a very serious thing.”
Tenreiro said the RIIL reached out concerning the soccer and basketball courses that Mount is planning to offer during the school day. In meeting with the Interscholastic League, Tenreiro asked if Mount St. Charles would have the chance to address the Principals’ Committee.
“The next thing we know, we’re getting this letter with sanctions,” said Tenreiro, adding that the school “has no voice to represent itself” because the Principals’ Committee on Athletics holds closed-door meetings.
“Then they publish the minutes publicly,” said Tenreiro. “For a school like ours that is based on getting enrollment from tuition-paying people, to have headlines like that calls on the integrity of its leaders is pretty damaging. It’s not a good process and I’m disappointed in that.”
What Tenreiro is referring to is an article that appeared on Saturday, April 1 in the Call/Times sports section that was accompanied by the following headline: “PCOA finds Mount in violation of policies.”
In relation to hockey, Tenreiro stressed that the R.I. Saint M’s are a separate entity from Mount St. Charles.
“We have no role in governance in any way of that organization,” he said. “For four years, we have followed the rules for boarding and transfer students. We provide a list to the Interscholastic League of every student who boards … how much aid they get and other information. For all four years, the league approved those kids to play in the spring. How can we violate their own rules if they approve the kids who actually play?”
The decision to bring aboard outside organizations to help on the soccer and basketball front, “is not to bolster Interscholastic League athletics,” said Tenreiro. “Our goal is to try and balance the lives of families and student-athletes. These families shuttle kids around all over the place after school. We’re trying to bring some of that to the school day.
“These [basketball and soccer] classes are going to be taught by those who have nothing to do with Interscholastic League athletics. No one from the Mount coaching staff is going to be near them,” said Tenreiro, adding that the basketball and soccer programs are not a way to circumnavigate the RIIL’s coaching-out-of-season policies.
“In some grades, these classes will take the place of physical education or a free period or independent learning time. It’s open to every age, every grade, every ability level,” said Tenreiro. “There is no ulterior motive.”
Citing that Mount St. Charles attempted to become a RIIL affiliate member which meant the school could compete in multiple leagues, Tenreiro brought up PCD and Rocky Hill as examples of schools who compete in the Interscholastic League in some sports and in other leagues for other sports. At the June 2022 meeting of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics, the committee voted to eliminate affiliate membership by August 2024. The schools-in-question expected to provide a plan to the RIIL concerning their membership intentions by this coming August.
“Ultimately, we settled with hockey that it would be completely separate organization. Mount St. Charles would only deal with tuition and boarding,” said Tenreiro. “We’ve lived by all those rules.”
In looking to define the one-year probation period that the RIIL’s Principals’ Committee placed on Mount, Leveille said that decision won’t impact the Mounties in relation to participating in interscholastic sports for the 2023-24 school year.
