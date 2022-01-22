TEXAS TRAILBLAZER: Kayla Baptista makes history becoming first on-field female coach with the Texas Rangers

For Kayla Baptista, the path to becoming the first female on-field coach in the history of the Texas Rangers dates back to last summer when she served as a coaching intern with the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod League. After spending a week during the month of October at the Rangers’ spring-training facility in Arizona, the Smithfield native and La Salle Academy graduate was officially hired as a Player Development Coach. It’s an on-field role that will enable Baptista to spend time at each of the Rangers’ minor-league affiliates as well as the parent club.