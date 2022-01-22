TEXAS TRAILBLAZER: Kayla Baptista makes history becoming first on-field female coach with the Texas Rangers

Ever since she was a little girl, Kayla Baptista knew exactly what she wanted to do with her life.
“My goal is to manage a major league [baseball] team. That’s always been my dream,” she said.
The path to bridging the gap between ambition and reality became much clearer Thursday when Baptista shared via her personal Twitter account that she’ll be joining the Texas Rangers as a Player Development Coach for the 2022 season – an on-field role that will enable the Smithfield native and La Salle Academy graduate to spend time with all of the franchise’s minor-league affiliates in addition to the parent club.
The true experience will begin this coming summer after Baptista wraps up her sophomore season with the University of North Carolina softball team. With the Tar Heels, Baptista sees time in both the infield and outfield.
“I believe I’m ready and the Rangers know that too. I wouldn’t take this if I didn’t feel I was ready,” said the 20-year-old Baptista, reached the same day when she shared the news that she had become the first female coach in Texas Rangers history.
It’s a groundbreaking development for a baseball-enthused individual who has gone to great lengths to put herself on the fast track and was rewarded in kind with an opportunity that typically goes to those who distinguish themselves along the way.
Urged to apply for the Rangers’ Coach ID program after spending this past summer as a coaching intern with the Wareham Gatemen of the Cape Cod League, Baptista headed out to Surprise, Ariz. for a week-long stay at the team’s spring-training facility.
“(The Rangers) got back to me. They apparently called many references … even those I hadn’t talked to in years,” said Baptista. “It’s a pretty serious program that they had just started … bringing in perspective coaches for however long they want them to stay.”
One day under the Arizona sunshine, Baptista learned she would be tasked with organizing an infield practice. Another day, she was throwing rounds of batting practice.
“They basically threw me into the fire and put me to the test,” she said.
The week's defining moment came over a dinner with some members of the Texas front office and coaching staff. For roughly 2.5 hours, Baptista was put on the spot regarding several topics.
“I didn’t realize it was an interview, but everyone was super nice,” said Baptista. “We talked about everything … my thoughts and philosophies on hitting and culture and also my experiences as an athlete regarding what it’s like to be coached.”
From a dinner where it seemed Baptista checked off several important boxes while coming across as calm and confident, she received life-changing news on the final day of the Coaches ID program. The message that an opportunity awaited during the Summer of 2022 was delivered by Sam Nierdorf, Assistant Director of Player Development for the Rangers.
“They said they were impressed and came up with this job for me,” said Baptista.
Nierdorf made it clear to Baptista that she had earned the chance to join the American League franchise. The Rangers weren’t looking to make a splash by hiring a female to coach professional baseball players.
“He assured me that they wouldn’t have offered the job to me if they didn’t believe I was the best fit for the organization. They believe that I can make a difference and help them,” said Baptista. “I believe the Rangers are that team. I knew I loved this organization ever since I left instructs in October. It is clear that they will develop me as a coach while also developing our players in the best way possible. The Rangers respect my personal goal of managing in the big league while also growing this championship culture. That makes this a perfect fit.”
To Baptista’s credit, she didn’t let the grass grow under her feet while sitting on major news for nearly three months. Leading into Christmas and continuing past the New Year, she interned at Florida-based Cressey Sports Performance. That proved to be a major eye-opener in her quest to see a different side of baseball regarding training.
“They’re huge in the baseball world … physical therapy and body movement,” she said.
If you think Baptista is constantly on the go, you’re not entirely wrong. What can’t be stressed enough is the tunnel vision she possesses. She confessed that she doesn’t listen to music or watch TV. She’ll listen to podcasts, yet her main focus has been combing the internet for information that will only aid her upon hitting the field as a Rangers coach.
“I don’t sleep much, I can tell you that. But when I’m on the field, that goes away. I could be running on zero sleep and I would be all there because I’m so happy to be there,” said Baptista. “People don’t believe that I’m still in college and doing this.”
Looking ahead, Baptista will start with the Rangers’ affiliate in the Dominican Republic on May 30. After that, she’ll head to the spring-training facility in Arizona before moving on to the two minor-league clubs located in North Carolina – Low-A Down East and High-A Hickory. Eventually, Baptista will fly to Texas to spend time with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock before joining the major-league team sometime in late July/early August. The plan is to spend two weeks with each team.
“I’m going to manage in that dugout someday,’” said Baptista, a vision that the younger version of herself was all too eager to convey to parents Joseph and Kimberly one day while sitting in the stands at Fenway Park.
Thanks to the Rangers opening a pretty significant door, don’t bet against the day when Baptista is known as “Manager Baptista.”
