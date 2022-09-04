THE SPECIALIST: Fellow special teams players rave about importance of Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona

FOXBORO – For all that Jake Bailey and Nick Folk have accomplished with the Patriots, both are bullish when describing the proverbial straw that stirs the drink when it comes to the special teams unit.
“He’s the best long snapper in the league,” was how Bailey – New England’s punter going on four seasons – described Joe Cardona one day last week. “He’s very good at his job and puts a lot of time and effort into it. We’ve been doing it for a while. The fact that he’s the best makes my job a lot easier.”
Added Folk, who’s been handling the field-goal duties for the Pats since 2019, “Joe is always on top of his game. We think he’s the best in the business and someone who definitely takes a lot of pride in what he does. It’s a lot of fun to play with a guy like that.”
When it comes to unsung heroes, you can make a compelling case that Cardona has the market cornered. You won’t see him appearing on the nightly highlight shows, nor are the odds in his favor when it comes to seeing his name appear in bold-faced type. The only time people talk about special teams is when something goes wrong.
A member of the Patriots since 2015, Cardona has been as steady as they come since arriving in Foxboro. In terms of the number of games he’s appeared in, he’s 113-for-113 (in the regular season) and 13-for-13 (in the postseason).
The fact that Cardona has worked with both Bailey and Folk for some time lends credence to the belief that things must be second nature when the time comes to either punt the ball away or line up for a field goal.
“Down to a science is a good way to put it,” Cardona told the Call/Times, “but it’s about continuing to work through that scientific method to improve. Nothing is set in stone as far as improvement goes. To me, down to a science means there’s a lot of detail that goes into it and that’s intentional.”
A First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection last season, Bailey was asked about Cardona and how he goes about dividing his time to make sure the punter and the field-goal kicker stay sharp.
“It’s all a juggling game. Every time Joe snaps the ball, I’m the one who’s catching it. Even when Nick is getting work in, we’re all together,” said Bailey, who’s also the holder on field-goal tries. “There was a lot that I had to learn from Joe when I first got here because he’s been doing it at such a high level. He’s taught me a ton of stuff as far as becoming a better specialist in terms of understanding weather and the mindset for different situations.”
The NFL’s scoring leader last season (150 points), Folk echoed Bailey’s sentiment about Cardona being cognizant of those he works with and making sure he puts in equal time with the punter and field-goal kicker.
“He’s so dependable and a true professional. We could go out there and need only one word to communicate. It’s been like that since I’ve been here. Great teammate, great guy, and a great long snapper,” said Folk. “One thing that Joe is really good at is that he gets what he needs and is open to what [himself and Bailey] need. In terms of preparation, he’ll go above and beyond to help us, but Jake and I are also aware of where he’s at. We know we have a long season to put in a lot of work.”
To clarify, Cardona’s responsibilities with the Patriots stretch well beyond delivering pin-point snaps to the benefit of Bailey and Folk.
“Ultimately, my first job as a long snapper is to be very accurate and improve the operations involving my kicker and punter,” said Cardona. “Aside from that, I have to take part in punt and field-goal protection. But the first step is making sure the operations [involving Folk and Bailey] are successful.
“The process in which we coach each other up is very important to our performance,” Cardona added. “We’re completely dynamic in the way we look to improve each other.”
