The story behind Cumberland native Tyler Kolek's decision to commit to George Mason's men's basketball program

CUMBERLAND – “You’ve got to come see my guy.”
Spreading the word on Tyler Kolek’s behalf was Michael Crotty, his AAU coach with the Middlesex Magic. Now, let’s start the process of connecting all the dots.
Crotty was the starting point guard on the Williams College team that captured the 2003 Division III NCAA Championship. The head coach at Williams at the time was Dave Paulsen, who has made a significant push up the coaching ladder since that aforementioned national title; he’s now entering his fifth season as the chief overseer of the men’s basketball program at George Mason University.
Now comes the part where Paulsen became enamored with Kolek and how the Cumberland native responded in kind on Sunday when he verbally committed to George Mason.
One day this past high school season, Paulsen sat in the stands at St. George’s School, located in Middletown. It was Kolek’s first year at a new school following a memorable three-year run at Cumberland High School. An ankle injury sidelined Kolek for a bit, with his first game back in a St. George’s uniform coinciding with a visit from Paulsen.
Kolek was rusty with his shooting stroke, yet Crotty noted that Paulsen came away very impressed. In fact, you might say Kolek was even better than advertised.
“(Paulsen) identified other intangibles such as passing, rebounding, and making plays on defense. He saw that Tyler is way more than just a shooter,” said Crotty.
An offseason workout featured another appearance by Paulsen. Once the injury concerns were laid to rest, Kolek received an offer from the Atlantic 10 school that’s located in Fairfax, Va. From there, the relationship between the local prospect and the college head coach only grew.
Crotty never once steered Kolek in George Mason’s direction. He served as a valuable recourse for Kolek in case questions arose about one of his many college suitors. As well as he knew what made Kolek and Paulsen tick, Crotty wanted his AAU pupil, someone who he’s coached since ninth grade, to make up his mind with minimal input from an individual who knows what it’s like to run the point for a Paulsen-led squad.
“Coach Paulsen gives his players enough freedom and enough of a leash where Tyler will be able to make plays,” said Crotty, “but he’ll hold you accountable and work to make you better.
“I wanted Tyler to make a decision that would be on his terms, but now I can say with certainly that I really think it’s going to be a home run of a fit,” Crotty added.
It was clear that Paulsen wanted Kolek, a 6-foot-3 lefthanded guard who has worked hard in recent seasons to refine his ballhandling skills in an effort to compliment his long-range shooting ability. During the April and July live recruiting periods, Paulsen made a strong dent in the Kolek Sweepstakes by showing up as George Mason’s point person for all of Kolek’s games with the Magic. Obviously, that told Kolek something.
“If the head coach is recruiting you, you know you’re a priority,” said Kolek. “Honestly, (Paulsen) wasn’t the coach who called and texted me the most. He respected my time. Maybe he reached out once or twice a week, but he kept the conversations going.”
Crotty added, “When you’re climbing the ladder, you definitely want to make sure it’s the head coach and not think you’re an afterthought … an assistant who’s keeping the seat warm. When you’re struggling to figure out what you think the best place, pick a place where the coach wants you. On that level, coach Paulsen did a great job.”
Kolek selected George Mason over a group of finalists that included Northeastern, Holy Cross, Vermont, and Elon. The Patriots weren’t lacking in company, as they were one of 22 colleges that offered Kolek a scholarship.
“It’s pretty crazy. Two or three years ago, I thought I was a Division III guy. Division I wasn’t even in the conversation,” said Kolek when reached Sunday night. “Now to be associated with one of the highest levels of college basketball, it’s an amazing feeling.”
Kolek visited the George Mason campus twice – once unofficially over the summer and again in an official capacity the weekend of Sept. 6-8. He also took official visits to Elon, Northeastern, and Holy Cross, which took place this past weekend.
“Deep down in your gut, you always have that feeling. When I got on the (George Mason) campus, it just felt special and felt like the right place for me,” said Kolek.
Kolek’s Cumberland High tenure was highlighted by a 2017 RIIL Division II championship and qualifying for the 2018 semifinals of the open state tournament. Individually, he earned all-state honors and probably would have passed older brother Brandon’s record for most points in a CHS uniform had he stayed in town for all four years.
In the spring following Kolek’s junior year at Cumberland, he announced that he would reclassify to the Class of 2020 and head to St. George’s. This past season, Kolek earned R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year honors after averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game and helping the Dragons (16-9) to the New England Prep School Athletic Council Class B Tournament quarterfinals. He was also tabbed as MVP of the Independent School League and a NEPSAC Class B All-Star this season.
Kolek informed the George Mason coaching staff of his decision around 6 p.m. Sunday.
“The opportunity to make an impact as a freshman is definitely there,” said Kolek about one of the main reasons why he settled on the Patriots.
Kolek’s verbal commitment will carry him through the fall months until the November signing period. After that, the focus will be on finishing up on a high note with St. George’s. At the end of a long and sometimes winding recruiting odyssey that culminated with the biggest decision in his life to date, Kolek, 18, is filled with relief and confidence.
“From this point, it’s about getting better and focusing on my schoolwork,” said Kolek.
Said Crotty, “I’m really happy that all his hard work has been rewarded. For me, that’s where the satisfaction lies.”
