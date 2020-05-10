THE WRIGHT WAY: A physical therapist, Cumberland’s Michele Wright has been able to practice her craft to the benefit of her 2 baseball-playing sons

CUMBERLAND — A physical therapist by profession, Michele Wright swears by a simple creed that stipulates that “the best ability is availability.”
How this energetic and devoted mother of two baseball-playing boys owns a Midas touch where the gap between rest and rehab is bridged … the proof can be found every time Michele’s sons sprint out of the dugout.
“She wants you on the field so she can watch you,” said Chris Wright, the elder sibling who’s on a mission to climb the rungs of the San Francisco Giants’ minor-league system as a lefthanded pitcher after excelling at Cumberland High and Bryant University.
“Guilty pleasure,” says Michele with a laugh.
On a recent weekday, Brendan Wright is sitting between his mom and older brother Chris inside the dugout at Tucker Field. A quick scan of the calendar reveals the 24-hour observance devoted specifically to celebrating motherhood is approaching with the speed of a blazing fastball.
Similar to Chris, Brendan owes his accessibility and readiness to the wisdom, compassion, and counsel that for as long as he can remember has been part and parcel of the individual who just so happens to live under the same roof.
“[Referring to injuries], one thing I want to do is stay out of the doctor’s office as much as possible. The more you’ve got to see the doc, the more likely it is you’re going to be off the field,” said Brendan, also a southpaw and scheduled to graduate from Cumberland as part of the school’s Class of 2020 and has a college baseball career at Army West Point waiting in the wings.
“I know my mom wants to make sure we’re able to play all the time,” added the younger Wright, his choice of words serving as the perfect summation with Mother’s Day on today’s docket.
***
Michele Wright attended Quinnipiac University where she played volleyball and majored in physical therapy. Before getting to campus, she rehabbed an ankle injury that required major reconstructive surgery. From bouts of frustration – what athlete doesn’t want to get back into peak shape ASAP? – Mama Wright began to understand the nuances associated with the road to recovery.
For a period of time, Michele was the director of rehab for a health care agency before changing her job description – albeit for a very good reason. These days, she enjoys the flexibility that comes with being a staff physical therapist for Warwick-based Assisted Daily Living, Inc.
“I’m enjoying it. I like being hands-on and interacting with the patients,” says Michele, the enthusiasm in her voice a clear-cut sign that she was born to help those in need of mending. “With Brendan heading to West Point and Chris on the other side of the country, my husband [Matt] and I want to have the flexibility to pick up and be able to go to the games.”
Time after time, Michele has been at the forefront of strengthening whatever ailed Chris and Brendan at that particular moment. If you can’t trust your mom to steer you in the right direction, who can you trust? The Wright brothers learned at early ages that when it came to safekeeping, no one did it better than mom – someone who lost count of all the tape jobs that have occurred throughout the years.
“It’s about keeping them playing. The important part was to help them learn the difference between being hurt and being injured. We work together to get through the hurt. When there’s an injury, we figure it out and we get better and we continue to play. They know that I’m going to help them,” said Michele. “We work well together. They know I’ll never push them to hurt them.”
One of the more memorable moments involving a mother looking out for her son occurred in 2011. It was the first day of practice for Major Division All-Stars and Chris broke his ankle. He watched from the bench as Cumberland American won the District IV title and advanced to the state tournament.
“I remember telling Chris, ‘Hang in there, you’re going to play,’” Michele recalled.
Eventually, Chris was medically cleared. He could barely, however, walk up the stairs after returning home following the visit to the doctor. Matt Wright, also an assistant coach on the 2011 CALL team that motored along all the way to the Little League World Series, remained skeptical whether or not his son should be reinstated.
Mrs. Wright came up with a plan that Chris would be limited to first base duties for the duration of Cumberland American’s run. Ability would prove to meet availability head-on.
“I said to Chris, ‘I know you can’t run, but if you hit a home run, you can walk around the bases,’” said Michele.
How was Chris able to return in relatively quick fashion? Michele conjured up a unique rehabbing proposal where the family hallway would be covered with a cleaning product (Pledge).
“That way, you’ve got to stop here and there to build up stability on either ankle,” said Michele about using a slippery surface to aid Chris in his quest to rejoin his CALL teammates.
FYI, Chris blasted a two-run home run in the first game of the 2011 state tournament. By the time Cumberland American reached Bristol, Conn. for the New England regionals, he was back on the mound.
For Brendan Wright, the grace-under-fire care that came courtesy of his dear mom was tested when issues with his rotator cuff began flaring up prior to his sophomore season at Cumberland.
“Throwing was tough and I could barely hold my bat,” said Brendan.
With treatments that focused on strengthening his left elbow and shoulder, Wright was able to return and pitch at a high level. On April 18, 2018, he spun a complete-game one-hitter for his first varsity win in a Clipper uniform.
In retrospect, Wright’s dominance over Toll Gate would probably never have happened had he not stayed true to the regimen mapped out by his mother.
“Having a person who happens to be your mom in your corner like that, it’s unbelievable,” said Brendan.
Added Chris, “What she gave us was something that not many kids can claim, especially at that young age. I definitely have a high appreciation for everything my mom has been able to do for me.”
***
Michele has been around the rehab block enough times with her sons to know it’s about getting ahead of the problem before it’s too late. On the rare occasion when she’s not on hand to watch Chris or Brendan, she’ll ask them to take a picture of the problem spot – for example, a deep thigh bruise that results from getting hit by a pitch – with their cell phone and send it to her.
More often than not, the snapshot holds the key in triggering a quick diagnosis. Again, it all reverts back to Michele’s core principle of the best ability involves availability. You learn what the problem is and go from there.
“As a physical therapist, you’re going to see those things that someone else may not,” said Michele, noting the kits that she assembled and armed them with different remedies have proven to be lifesavers per the boys – particularly after games they’ve pitched.
“Once we decide that you’re okay and your foot is not broken, guess what? We do ankles, we do feet, knees, and shoulders,” Michele delved further. “If your foot isn’t broken, you can still do cardio. We will find a way to have you work out.”
In her chosen field, Michele Wright has been able to assemble a trustworthy network that proved essential when the time came for Brendan to undergo Tommy John surgery – he’s about a year removed from the procedure.
To know who to lean on and who to bypass …. it sure helps that Michele is able to understand medical care in relation to athletes.
“I’m thrilled to be able to assist in any way I can, but I want them to see the best people,” she said.
Michele also knows the quest to learn more about the care of athletes never takes a hiatus. When Chris went out to Arizona to the Giants’ training facility last summer, Michele became inquisitive in a good way.
“Teach me what they’re doing!” said Michele with a wide smile. “Every little bit helps.”
***
In these pandemic times, the Wright basement has been transformed to a makeshift rehab facility. There are stretchy balls, rubber bands, machines, and countless rolls of tape that for the time being have remained untouched.
“Sometimes I joke with my patients that I use my physical therapy more on my children than on you,” said Michele.
You won’t hear Chris or Brendan complaining. They’ve been the beneficiaries of their mom’s unwavering approach that ensures they’re near or close to peak performance.
“Before [Tommy John surgery], my arm didn’t get nearly as sore as some of the other pitchers I know,” said Brendan Wright.
When the physical therapist says the best ability is availability, and the mother’s desire is so strong to see her sons on the baseball field, it’s always best to heed the guidance that’s offered. On a day when mothers are celebrated for their yeoman’s work, the Wright brothers need no reminders about the benefits of having a mother who knows a thing or two about putting all the pieces back together.
“I’m beyond grateful. My mom has helped us get back on the field so many times,” said Chris Wright.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.