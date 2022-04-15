Third time proves the charm as Noah Locke says yes to PC Friars as graduate transfer

PROVIDENCE – Noah Locke heard from the Providence Friars when he was a high school prospect. The 6-foot-3 guard again heard from Ed Cooley last spring when Locke elected to transfer from Florida to Louisville.
“I couldn’t do it again,” said Locke when reached Friday not long after he announced via social media that he’s committed to PC as a graduate transfer. “It's just the best move. I have one more year left to play really well. I have trust in [Cooley]. He believes in me and feels I can reach my goals. It’s a program and I feel I have the opportunity to showcase what I can do and put myself in a position to go play at the next level.”
Locke put his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month after spending one season at Louisville. Hailing from the same area as now-Friar teammate and fellow Maryland native Jared Bynum, Locke told the Call/Times that he was looking for straight truth in his quest to find a spot to finish out his college career and that's exactly what he got from Cooley.
“I was pretty much just looking for a good opportunity,” said Locke. “I wasn’t looking for the bells and whistles. It was about finding a place where I can have a great last year.”
The chance to play in the same backcourt as Bynum – a Second Team All-Big East performer this past season as well as the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year – “was definitely a draw,” said Locke. “I feel we’ll have a good connection out there on the floor.”
The Friars struck gold on the grad transfer market last offseason as the additions of Al Durham and Justin Minaya checked off numerous boxes for a program that captured the program’s first Big East regular-season title and advanced to the Sweet 16. The success that both players enjoyed in their first and only season in a Providence uniform was another important piece as Locke weighed the pros and cons of where to head.
“I looked at them and saw how they played and how successful they were,” said Locke. “It was definitely an important factor in helping me make my decision.”
Those who follow all facets related to the Friars and recruiting probably remember the time back in 2018 when Locke took an official visit to PC’s campus but ultimately decided to go with Florida. A few days after Locke supplied the Gators with a verbal commitment, Providence received a pledge from a local lad named David Duke.
Locke visited PC just when the finishing touches were being applied to the Ruane Friar Development Center.
“It seemed like a great place when I went there before my senior year,” said Locke. “Now I’ll be able to get in the gym and take advantage of all the therapy and treatment options.”
Locke started 79 of 92 games during his three-year run with Florida and was part of Louisville’s starting five for 25 of 32 games this past season. A career 38.7 percent shooter from three, Locke is as steady as they come when it comes to not turning over the ball. Per KenPom.com, Locke ranked second in the country in turnover rate as a freshman in 2018-19. He’s never posted a mark higher than 15 percent in any of his four previous seasons – great per KenPom standards.
“It’s something that means a lot to me. Turnovers can lose you games. I feel I take good care of the ball, especially when things get tough,” he said. “I try to make sure I secure the ball. I feel like [that particular characteristic] has always defined me.”
Unlike Durham and Minaya, Locke comes to Providence with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances under his belt. Regarding March Madness, the drought that Locke is looking to snap has to do with making it to the second weekend of college basketball’s premier event – something the Friars achieved this past season for the first time since 1997.
“It will be a great situation. I feel we’re going to go out there and win a lot of games,” said Locke.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
