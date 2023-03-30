Three takeaways from Kim English's introductory press conference

PROVIDENCE – Three takeaways from an occasion that featured at least a half-dozen standing ovations inside Alumni Hall on Wednesday …
1). It didn’t take long for the marketing and merchandising folks at Providence College to jump into the deep end of the pool after Kim English rolled out his catch phrase that doubles as a poignant and simple battle cry.
On Tuesday, emails were sent out that Friar gear featuring “Mindset” was available. Call it a classic example of looking to strike while the iron is hot concerning the buzz word that has become part and parcel of the new coach looking to put his stamp on the program he’s taking over.
“It’s less about slogans. It’s just what we talk about. I’m very transparent. I’m very honest. You’re never going to worry about not knowing what I think,” said English about shirts featuring “Mindset” being available for purchase at friars.com.
“Mindset is a big calling card. It’s a big rallying cry in our program,” added English. “Then the athletic department decided to put it on shirts. It’s awesome”
On the subject of capitalizing on the dawn of a new day concerning PC basketball and coming up with “Mindset” merchandise that’s been warmly received on its first few days on the market, the creative folks at Providence deserve credit for reacting in quick fashion.
“It’s a new era in Friartown. We’re moving forward. It’s really about the new energy that Coach English is bringing,” said Andrew Schoepfer, Providence’s Associate AD / Revenue Generation & Business Intelligence. “For us as storytellers, how do we introduce fans to this new era? ‘Mindset’ is what Coach English is preaching. It’s about creating that synergy between the college and the community.”
Added Audrey Gunther, Assistant AD / Marketing & Promotions, “We’re super excited to see where this goes.”
2). Former Big East commissioner Mike Tranghese attended Wednesday’s news conference that not only formally introduced English but also Erin Batth as PC’s new women’s basketball boss.
In 2011, Tranghese was someone who then-Providence athletic director Bob Driscoll leaned upon during the process that ultimately led to the hiring of Ed Cooley. In looking to turn the page after the Cooley era, current AD Steve Napolillo consulted Tranghese in the quest to find Cooley’s successor.
“Mike has been a great friend. He’s been a mentor. When the noise [concerning Cooley being perused by Georgetown intensified], I wanted somebody whose brain I could pick and make sure I was making the right decisions. He was a great teammate throughout the process,” said Napolillo. “If you want to be a great leader, you have to have the best people around you. Mike has a ton of contacts … great knowledge and great history. He’s also a person who loves Providence College. When you combine all that, you feel good about having someone like that to help you in the process.”
***
3). From Tulsa to George Mason and now Providence, Dennis Felton has enjoyed an up-close look at English’s rise through the coaching ranks. Felton is following English to PC after serving as George Mason’s associate head coach the past two seasons.
“Within weeks, you could see that he was a superstar in this business,” said Felton, who spent two seasons as a PC assistant during the early 1990s. “To see him ascend the way he has, it’s been no surprise. He’s an inspirational guy.”
The fact that Alumni Hall was packed for Wednesday’s presser didn’t surprise Felton in the slightest bit. That doesn’t mean that the Providence College he coached at under Rick Barnes hasn’t evolved in seeking to keep pace with the ever-changing landscape within today’s college athletics.
“The passion and the intensity stand out,” said Felton, noting he did a few doubletakes after being sent a video of the perks featured inside PC’s on-campus practice facility, the Ruane Friar Development Center.
“I told Kim that we had nothing like that when I was here and that I couldn’t wait to see it in-person,” said Felton.
