THREE'S COMPANY: PC's Durham following similar path as former-Hooisers-turned-Friars' Brooks, Holt

PROVIDENCE — “Is this Al from Indiana?”
Sure enough, Emmitt Holt’s eyes weren’t playing tricks on him. What Holt saw pop up on Instagram last March was indeed true. The Indiana-to-Providence basketball fraternity was growing by one more member.
From Delray Brooks to Holt, to the most current pledge in Al Durham, the Friars can now claim three players who followed the bouncing ball to the front door of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center after eyeing the rims inside Assembly Hall at the onset of their respective college careers.
“As soon as I saw it, I knew Al would be a great fit,” said Holt. “It’s always a great feeling when you come across guys who have been to the same places and reached similar milestones. You can really connect.”
Yes, each one came to PC for sharply different reasons after spending time at Indiana. Yet as the saying goes, “One’s a dot, two’s a line, three’s a trend.”
Brought together by a common thread that’s rooted in a similar change in their college basketball addresses, Brooks – we’ll call him Mr. Trailblazer of this small but unquestionably proud (and growing) Hoosier-to-Friar movement – believes that each player unequivocally charts their own course. Some trends are more compelling than others, hence why this particular one is tough to ignore.
“It’s kind of ironic. Each situation is different, but I tell everyone that Providence College is a special place. It sits on holy ground when you think about the amount of success that graduates from PC have gone on to have in their professional careers. For a school that size, it’s amazing,” said Brooks when reached one day recently at his South Bend, Ind. home. “Hopefully Al has as good of an experience as I did. I wish him nothing but the best.”
Rest assured multiple folks on the Providence College campus have made it a point to better educate Durham with tales of the Indiana University imports who preceded him. Unquestionably, the leader in the clubhouse in regaling Durham about Brooks and Holt has to be Harold Starks, the former Friar guard who nowadays holds the title of Coordinator of Student-Athlete Mentoring/Athletic Alumni Events at PC.
Though never officially on-court teammates at Providence, Starks went on to forge a friendship with Brooks. The Indiana-to-Providence angle cuts even deeper upon realizing that Starks, in conjunction with his role as a PC employee with former playing ties to the Friars, spent considerable time in the company of Holt.
If Durham felt the need for additional clarity after opting to spend his graduate transfer season with PC after attending Indiana the previous four years, the smart money would be on Starks shining through as a voice of reassurance.
“People at Providence, they remind me that [Brooks] came here and [Holt] came here. Being part of that club is unique. I’m looking forward to creating my own narrative for sure, but hearing about the stories and legacies and what Delray and Emmitt did, it definitely gives you a boost and confidence,” said Durham. “Their games transferred over very well and they ended up having good times at Providence.”
For Brooks, the door to come to PC swung open with an eager then-Friar head coach Rick Pitino waiting for him on the other side. Brooks got to know Pitino through the connection both made at the prestigious Five-Star Basketball Camp. Midway through his sophomore year, Brooks left Indiana in search of the proverbial white whale that all players seek – playing time.
“Once I decided to transfer, it was important that I went to a place where I could play the game I anticipated playing when I left high school,” said Brooks, who began playing games for the Friars in Dec. 1986 – a particular sweet period in Friar basketball history considering the unexpected run to the Final Four that transpired the following March.
“It was about going to a program where I could play a lot more, but we ended up being very successful,” said Brooks, who was the second-leading scorer in both seasons he spent at PC (1986-88).
Before arriving at PC in 2016, Holt made a one-season pit stop at Indian Hills Community College after he departed from Indiana following his freshman season at the Big Ten school in 2014-15. He remembers hearing accounts of how Brooks thrived with the Friars through current Providence assistant coach Jeff Battle.
A series of life-threatening medical ordeals and subsequent setbacks resulted in Holt spending four years on PC’s campus (2016-2020) after coming aboard with two years of eligibility remaining. Nowadays hooping it up professionally in Uruguay, Holt admitted he still kept close tabs on what went on with the Indiana program after leaving the Bloomington campus. In other words, Holt saw many Hoosier games featuring Durham.
What does the second inductee into the Hoosier/Friar trifecta think of Durham? Holt may not know Durham personally, though he feels he has a keen sense of what the current Providence guard can bring to the court.
“I can tell by the way he played at Indiana that he was definitely one of the floor generals … making sure everyone was doing what they were supposed to do. I feel he’s going to be able to transfer that over to PC and be even more of a factor. It’ll be beneficial for everyone,” said Holt. “He absolutely knows what he’s doing. I just hope he stays true to his game. If anything, I would just tell him to be himself at all times. He doesn’t have to put on a facade. Coach [Ed] Cooley set a standard where everyone will accept you for who you are.”
Brooks makes it a point each season to see the Friars when they head to Chicago to take on Big East rival DePaul. He'll have even more of an incentive when PC heads to the Windy City for a New Year’s Day contest. After all, it’s not every day you get to rub elbows with a Friar who happened to walk in similar shoes – Indiana ones, that is.
“It’s crazy to think a trend is going on now,” said Holt. “Everyone who’s transferred from Indiana to PC has benefited. So will Al.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
