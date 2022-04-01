THROUGH THE FATHER'S EYES: Omar Minaya proud of son, Friars

PROVIDENCE – Reached Thursday, Omar Minaya was asked to put on two hats concerning son Justin and this year’s Providence College men’s basketball team.
The first hat entailed the father’s thoughts on Justin’s first true taste of team success. The South Carolina program that Justin transferred from never qualified for the NCAA Tournament during the four seasons he spent at the SEC school. In his first and possibly his lone season with the Friars, Justin reaped the spoils of the program’s first Big East regular-season title and first Sweet 16 appearance in 25 years.
“Coming into the season with Justin being a transfer, he didn’t know what to expect. Not only was he part of a great environment and a great program, but in terms of the fan base, the alumni and community, we were very pleased with how they not only treated Justin but also everybody else,” Omar Minaya told the Call/Times. “He came in this year but it felt like he had been there forever.”
Knocking off the teams that Providence did early in the season – specifically Wisconsin and Texas Tech, two fellow 2022 NCAA tourney teams – opened eyes around the nation to the possibility that something special was brewing. To Omar Minaya, he admittedly picked up a strong vibe several months before the ball was tossed up for real.
“I felt something different in the summer program. They were competing against each other during open gym, but they were also having fun,” he said. “They were jelling and that continued into the fall.”
Formerly the general manager of Major League Baseball’s Montreal Expos and New York Mets, Omar Minaya can relate to today’s college basketball’s culture where the transfer portal serves as one gigantic pot for free agents. His son Justin came out of the portal, but so did fellow 2021-22 newcomer Al Durham and players who predated their arrival to Providence, namely Noah Horchler, Jared Bynum, and Ed Croswell.
Not every free agent is going to pan out, but PC coach Ed Cooley struck gold in relation to bringing aboard Minaya and Durham.
“The one thing you learn from something like that is that character matters. People get ranked based on how much they can score, but Coach Cooley and his staff really harped on teamwork,” said Minaya. “Everyone put the team first over each other and that’s something that [Cooley] said right along. To me, that was the secret sauce of their success.”
The elder Minaya summed up the “lucky” narrative that followed around a PC team that went 27-6 on the season and 11-2 in games decided by five points or less.
“You get lucky because you work hard, you prepare, and you believe in yourself. You can say luck, but you can’t have that without preparation,” said Minaya. “They were part of so many close games, but they always found a way to pull it out.”
Minaya was no stranger to taking in games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center during a season where capacity crowds became the norm rather the exception and the student section became synonymous with a hit song from the Taylor Swift collection.
“Telling Justin that he was joining a program with a rich basketball history … it ended up being something that was memorable,” said Omar Minaya. “Seeing the players cut down the net as Big East champs is something that’s going to stay with the fans. The team was perceived as an underdog and connected with what Providence and to some extent what the region is all about.”
Justin Minaya does hold the option to return to the Friars next season – he applied for and was granted a medical redshirt after a knee injury limited him to five games during the 2018-19 season. Similar to A.J. Reeves, Minaya will be 23 when next season begins.
Asked what his son’s next move might entail, Omar Minaya said, “That’s something I leave up to him. As a father, I’m supportive of whatever he decides to do.”
