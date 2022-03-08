TIME TO DANCE: Bryant emphatically punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

SMITHFIELD – The time has come for the Bryant University men’s basketball team to boldly go where the program has never gone before.
An NCAA Tournament berth was punched emphatically as the Bulldogs wiped the floor with Wagner, 70-43, at the Chace Athletic Center Tuesday night to claim the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid to the Big Dance. Peter Kiss was the blend of an unstoppable force meeting an unmovable object on his way to pouring in a game-high 34 points as the Bulldogs received clearance to dance away as NEC Tournament champions.
Named the tournament’s MVP, Kiss provided a definitive statement that the league’s Player of the Year honor should have been awarded to him. The player who was dubbed the top talent in the NEC – Wagner’s Alex Morales – endured a game to forget. Morales missed all 16 shots he attempted and finished with three points.
“He’s the best player in the league. He was the most dominant player in the league. It was shown tonight,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso about Kiss. “His leadership and want-to-win went to another level.”
What should have been a memorable night for the Bryant community lost a little luster when a fight broke in the stands behind the Wagner bench with 4:37 remaining and the outcome having long since been decided. Things got so out of hand that Bryant athletic director Bill Smith got on the public-address microphone and threatened to clear the building and finish with no fans in the stands.
After a lengthy delay that resulted in one player getting ejected, play resumed with the Bulldogs eagerly counting down the seconds before having the chance to cut down the nets in their building.
“I don't even know what happened. I just wanted to get the game started again,” said Grasso. "It's an unfortunate incident. Thankfully none of our guys were a part of it."
Bryant’s Hall Elisias was credited with eight blocks. It’s fair to say he probably altered an additional half-dozen shots for a team that won the rebounding battle going away (45-29) in addition to outscoring Wagner in the paint (38-28).
“I knew we were prepared to play. I knew we were locked in,” said Grasso. “When we get stops and rebound, we got out and run. That’s what we do best. I thought we did that at a high level.”
If this was a boxing match, a good referee would have intervened before things got too out of hand.
The Chace was already worked up in a deep lather before the opening tip with the electricity only intensifying after a 6-2 Bryant lead was quickly extended to 15-4 after Kiss stole the ball near midcourt and went in for an uncontested dunk.
When a block by Greg Calixte resulted in Kiss flying high for another slam, Bryant was cruising down East Street with a 25-4 lead that had to seem too good to be true for Grasso and the Bulldogs while resembling something straight out of Nightmare on Elm Street for the Seahawks.
There was a brief moment of drama amidst a lopsided first half. After Kiss forced Wagner’s Morales into an errant three-pointer near the top of the key, the Bryant star got the better of the choice for this year’s NEC Player of the Year on the other end. What appeared to be a tough shot from the corner touched nothing but twine for a three-pointer that made it 34-6 with 5:08 left in the opening half.
Kiss was far from done before the halftime buzzer sounded. Chants of “MVP!” rang throughout the gym after a two-handed reverse dunk that increased Bryant’s advantage to 30 points. He continued to remain a Bulldog on a mission – tossing up a prayer to cap off a 19-point barrage as the Bulldogs stormed off the court with a commanding 38-12 lead at the break.
“My teammates got me in positions where I could score the ball,” said Kiss, the nation’s leading scorer who now has 10 30-point games on the season. “Coach Grasso put me in positions to be successful where I could finish easy shots.”
“We played at the highest level we possibly could,” said Grasso when asked about the first half that saw the Bulldogs shoot 62 percent while holding their opponent to 21 percent.
If the Seahawks were going to get over the shock of getting slapped around and make a statement, they had to do it in quick order. Such a scenario never happened as a three-pointer from Charles Pride (13 points) made it 46-16 with 17 minutes remaining.
As impressive as Kiss was from an offensive standpoint, Elisias’ ability to serve as a human eraser helped set the tone in curbing Wagner’s ability to generate any sort of traction. Many of his blocks helped spur the Bulldogs in transition with Kiss ending up as the primary recipient of the 21 fast-break points generated by the NEC Tournament champs compared to seven for the Seahawks.
“I was trying to time my blocks and be there for my guys,” said Elisias. “It’s about keeping the play alive.”
The “Unfinished Business” practice jerseys that the Bulldogs wear in response to losing last year’s NEC Tournament finale on their home floor … it’s fair to say that business was handled Godfather-style Tuesday night.
“We wanted to come out and finish the job. We remember that feeling from last year and didn’t want to leave the gym in the same way,” said Kiss.
