TIME TO TUNE IN: WOON announces 2023 high school football broadcast sked

WOONSOCKET – Just in time for Monday’s first day of practice, radio station WOON (1240 AM & 99. 3 FM) has finalized its 14-game slate for the upcoming high school football season.
The local pigskin enthusiast will be able to tune in beginning Friday, Sept. 8 when Cumberland hosts Somerset Berkley Regional and listen to a familiar voice describing the action. Kevin Callahan returns for his second season as the play-by-play voice and will serve as your week-in, week-out guide all the way through to the annual Thanksgiving morning clash between Woonsocket and those aforementioned Clippers.
“I’m excited to be starting my second year at WOON. We get to call five local teams as they strive to make the playoffs with the schedule culminating with the traditional Thanksgiving game that’s in Cumberland this year,” said Callahan.
Other voices – including this scribe – will don the headset alongside Callahan in the quest to showcase pigskin action in the Blackstone Valley. Those who live outside of the radio signal’s range can follow along at www.onworldwide.com.
Upon closer inspection of the 2023 broadcast lineup, WOON cannot be accused of being biased toward one particular school. Woonsocket and Lincoln lead the way with four appearances apiece. Cumberland and Burrillville are scheduled to appear three times, while the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op team can look forward to having two of their games chronicled over the Woonsocket-based airwaves.
In what’s believed to be a first for the radio station, WOON will broadcast a doubleheader of football action on Friday, Sept. 15. Things kick off with South Kingstown at Woonsocket (3:45 p.m.) followed by Lincoln at North Smithfield/MSC (7 p.m.).
The 14-game schedule could grow based on the playoffs and the teams that qualify among the local entries.
Below is WOON’s complete 2023 broadcast slate. Do yourself a favor and clip it to the refrigerator:
Friday, Sept. 8: Somerset Berkley Regional at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9: Barrington at Burrillville, Noon
Friday, Sept. 15: (Doubleheader) South Kingstown at Woonsocket, 3:45 p.m.; Lincoln at North Smithfield/MSC, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22: Classical at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23: Mount Pleasant at Burrillville, Noon
Friday, Sept. 29: Toll Gate at North Smithfield/MSC, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30: Central at Woonsocket, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 6: Coventry at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 20: North Kingstown at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21: East Providence at Burrillville, Noon
Friday, Oct. 27: Toll Gate at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28: Barrington at Woonsocket, Noon
Thursday, Nov. 23: Woonsocket at Cumberland, 10 a.m.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
