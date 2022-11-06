TIME WELL SPENT: Two years at Cerritos (Calif.) College helped put Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson back on the right path

FOXBORO – “First and foremost, football got taken away from me. I knew I couldn’t let that happen again.”
Those words, spoken by Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson, help to shed light on a time in his life when his relationship with the game he loves more than anything was in flux.
Three games into his senior year of high school, Stevenson suffered a broken leg. More potential derailment was on the table as he didn’t have the grades to head off to a four-year college.
“I had a lot of interest from big-time schools, but once I got hurt, it all went out the window,” Stevenson told the Woonsocket Call last week.
In the spring of 2017, Stevenson ventured to a junior college located just outside of Los Angeles. Uncertainty hung in the air as he transitioned from Centennial High School, located in Las Vegas.
“It was a stressful time in my life … not knowing if I was ever going to play football again,” said Stevenson.
Turns out a fresh start proved the ideal wake-up call for Stevenson – the opportunity to be reborn with a firm resolve of putting himself back on the recruiting map. Looking back, the two seasons Stevenson spent at Cerritos College – a public community college – proved pivotal. He was thrown a life raft and took full advantage of it.
Look at the 24-year-old now. When the Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium Sunday (1 p.m. kickoff), Stevenson will take the field as one of two NFL players who to date this season have rushed for 500-plus yards and amassed 200-plus receiving yards. The exclusive company he keeps includes San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey.
From frustration to current prominence, let’s shed some light on the version of Stevenson who spent 2017 and 2018 at Cerritos.
***
The aforementioned foot injury resulted in Stevenson putting on a bit of weight that in turn placed him behind the eight-ball upon authoring a new football chapter at the junior college level.
Still, the promise of a powerful package was there, per Cerritos head coach Dean Grosfeld.
“Right when he got here, he started working hard. He shed the pounds,” said Grosfeld when reached one night last week. “You could see his talent level right off the bat. We knew he was special, but we’re not a scholarship school. We told him that it was going to be hard, but he made it work. He was hungry.”
At two-year schools, an emphasis on those listed as sophomores is to place them in a position where they can thrive and hopefully transfer to a higher level. In hindsight, Stevenson as a freshman in 2017 was probably more talented than the sophomores also in the running back mix. However, he needed to be patient in keeping with the philosophy related to second-year JUCO players.
“We actually left tread on the tires for him,” said Grosfeld. “In most people’s eyes, I was an idiot for not playing Rhamondre more as a freshman, but we know how we’re trying to help kids out – help the sophomores in front of him to maybe get a scholarship.
“Everyone knew he had the talent, but Rhamandre never once complained. He put his nose down and worked hard,” added Grosfeld, “but that first year with us is when everything kicked in as far as pass protection and running [receiver] routes, things that come when not running the football.”
As the clear-cut running back for Cerritos in 2018, Stevenson broke out for 2,111 yards on 222 carries. A few games in, the University of Oklahoma came calling, an ideal scenario considering that Stevenson witnessed a defensive lineman from Cerritos make the jump to the Big 12 school.
“That day [the D-lineman] said where he was going, I took a [phone] screenshot of Oklahoma and told him that I would be going there too,” said Stevenson.
Schools from around the country called Grosfeld, practically begging the coach to get Stevenson to listen to what they had to say or come for a visit. To Stevenson, everyone else was playing second fiddle to the Sooners. He demonstrated his loyalty by sticking with Oklahoma even with offers pouring in from Texas, USC, and UCLA. Even Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a phone call.
“When they [Oklahoma] offered, it was a dream come true,” said Stevenson.
“Relationships are huge to Rhamandre. I think that’s why he thrived at Cerritos because we treat everyone like family,” said Grosfeld. “Oklahoma jumped on him and did a phenomenal job building a relationship with him. It was that chance he was looking for.
“Junior college kids are humble by nature. They just want an opportunity. It’s not about the flash of going to places to see what they can do for a player,” Grosfeld delved further. “He fell in love with the people at Oklahoma.”
***
At his core, Bill Belichick is a relationship guy. Still, for the longtime Patriots to publicly declare that he loves a current player – Belichick used “love” when asked about Stevenson following his 161-yard rushing outburst against Detroit earlier this season – speaks volumes to the in-roads that Stevenson has made as a second-year pro.
“Rhamandre isn’t a vocal dude and represents the perfect fit for a Belichick-led team,” said Grosfeld. “He’s learning what is needed to go beyond where he thinks he needs to go. That’s why Belichick is awesome for him. He’s a coach who’s never satisfied. He’s going to keep you moving.”
Before love in a football sense – expressed by Belichick – became a topic de jour inside the walls at Gillette Stadium, there was a climb out of a deep hole that needed to take place. Looking back, the California pitstop Stevenson made at Cerritos College proved to be the quintessential elixir.
“It was very beneficial,” said Stevenson.
“I love the kid," said Grosfeld.
