Timely plays on defense has Cumberland on precipice of the state title

CUMBERLAND – In the field, the Cumberland High baseball team has been one cool customer under pressure during the postseason.
The Clippers hope they have one more game of timely plays in their gloves with Game 2 of the best-of-three Division I finals on deck for Sunday afternoon at Rhode Island College (1 p.m.). Cumberland claimed the series advantage against La Salle last Wednesday – a 1-0 win where the current playoff trend of coming through with crucial sequences when they seemingly mattered the most was on full display.
There have been robberies in the outfield and twin killings in the infield. Over the past two weeks of pressure-cooker baseball, the Clippers have perfected the art of churning out turning points that, in some respects, have taken the wind out of the opposing team’s sails. We’re talking about inning-ending, rally-killing outs that have preserved the lead for Cumberland.
Due to its recent nature, the range deep in the hole and subsequent cannon of a throw upon getting up that shortstop Scott Penney displayed for the final out of the fifth inning during Game 1 of the finals can be entered as Exhibit A regarding Cumberland’s postseason penchant of coming up big in a tight spot. La Salle had runners stationed at second and third when Penney single-handedly snuffed out what was the Rams’ scoring chance in the opener.
If Penney doesn’t make that play, La Salle pushes across the tying run and keeps the inning alive with the heart of the team’s lineup due up to face Cumberland ace pitcher Michael Bradshaw. Instead, the damage was avoided – a regular theme throughout this playoff march to hopefully extinguish a 30-year title drought.
“We’ve completely turned a corner,” said Cumberland head coach Jared Cardoso, referring to how problems on defense served as the Achilles’ heel during the 4-5 start to the season that necessitated a steep climb just to reach the playoffs.
It’s been common to see Cumberland assistants Matt Allard and Erik Nunes huddle up before the opposing team comes to bat each inning. Holding a sheet that he devises the previous night, Nunes in many ways possesses the cheat code to your favorite video game. Through the compellation of where the ball might be traveling, the two coaches relay where the fielders should stand to better the odds of making the play.
You won’t find a better example of defensive positioning paying off in droves than in Cumberland’s pod-clinching 8-6 win against Bishop Hendricken. In the third inning, second baseman Connor Allard crawled on his belly and tagged the second base bag with his glove for the second out of the inning. The Hawks had runners on first and second when Allard came through with a force out that may have not been possible had he not been shaded closer to the middle.
“Pitch by pitch, we’re looking at the signs and moving around. That’s set us up for success,” said Matt Allard.
Cumberland’s outfield has also figured prominently in the web-gem department. In the aforementioned win over Hendricken that clinched a spot in the D-I championship series, right fielder Andrew Nocera timed his leap perfectly to rob a two-run home run that would have extended the Hawks’ lead to 3-0 before the Clippers came to bat in the bottom of the first.
In the fifth inning of the same game, Anthony Martin turned his body around several times before crashing into the center-field fence at Tucker Field to take away surefire extra bases for the Hawks. There’s a reason why the Cumberland outfielders have a catchy moniker – No Fly Zone – and it also extends to what they can do with their arms.
Recalling the top of the seventh inning when Hendricken mounted a serious charge, the Hawks elected to not tag up with a runner on third base after Nocera made a catch while charging in from his right-field perch. It was a sign of respect that the Hawks weren’t willing to risk an additional out at a point when time was running short on their season.
Now, Cumberland finds itself needing to be resilient just one more time. Given the proven track record that’s emerged in these playoffs, the odds would seem to favor someone emerging to provide a momentum-changing jolt on defense that becomes part of the latest winning recipe.
