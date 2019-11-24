CRANSTON — Sunday’s Division II Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium was a microcosm of the No. 3 Woonsocket football team’s season.
Just like the first four games of the season, the Villa Novans played an uneven first half where they turned the ball over, committed momentum-killing penalties and allowed Mount Pleasant to move the ball.
The second half mirrored the Novans rise from the bottom of Division II. Just as they did in their last six games to reach the Super Bowl, the Novans relied on Corey Brown and a suffocating defense to feed the ball to Logan Coles, Hayden Depault and a grinding offense.
Coles, a talented junior running back, carried the ball 24 times for 114 yards a touchdown to win the MVP award, but it was the defense that proved to be the difference against All-State running back Frederick Mallay and the Kilties.
The Novans allowed just 232 yards of total offense and earned their second straight Division II Super Bowl title with a 28-0 victory thanks to late defensive touchdowns from junior Leonardo Garcia and Brown.
“This is all about chemistry,” said Depault, who spent the afternoon stuffing running plays between the hashes. “We believed in each other and it shows. Yes, this feels better than last year because our journey here was amazing. We started the season 0-3 [in Division II], now look at us.”
“I always believed in this team and we wanted it more – we’re brothers,” Brown said. “We just wanted to win another ring, we wanted to win it again. Yes, this one feels better because I’m a senior and I got my first touchdown of the season.”
“It feels even better to get the shutout, but we’re not worried about the score, it doesn’t have to be pretty, it just has to be a win,” said Woonsocket coach Charlie Bibeault, who promised the Novans a pizza party if they did record a shutout. “This game was about Corey Brown because he’s the strongest player on the field every game we play. He’s unstoppable.”
Woonsocket (7-4) knew Sunday’s contest was going to be a battle between the division’s most explosive offense and a Novan defense that allowed just four touchdowns in its last three games. Mallay, who rushed for over 400 yards in a quarterfinal victory over Lincoln and more than 200 in a triple-overtime victory over Burrillville in the semifinals, only produced two runs of more than 12 yards.
The sure-fire all-starter rushed for 132 yards on 27 carries, but he also had two fumbles because of the heavy rain in wind that persisted throughout the game. Woonsocket’s plan to shut down Mallay was simple, don’t let him get outside and make sure to hit him on every play.
“This performance was about us being competitors and we know that defense wins championships,” Coles said. “Frederick’s a competitor and he’s a great player, but we’re competitors, too, and we came out here and played. We’ve been looking for that doughnut [shutout] all season long and we finally got one.”
Mount Pleasant (5-5) struggled on defense for much of the season, but the Novans were held scoreless in the opening half. The Novans accrued just 63 yards and O’Hagan’s only pass was an incompletion. Woonsocket had a chance to open the scoring late in the first quarter, but Coles fumbled on the MP 32.
The Kilties also had a scoring chance squandered by a fumble by their feature back. Mallay fumbled at the Woonsocket 15 in the second quarter to help the Novans keep the game scoreless.
Woonsocket finally opened the scoring on its first drive of the second half. After O’Hagan converted a fourth-and-1 at the Kilties 29, the sophomore fired a pass into the end zone that Eric Agyemang caught over a defensive back for a 20-yard touchdown with 6:06 left in the third quarter for the only points the Novans would need.
“The ball is wet and was like, ‘Eric, you got me?’ He said ‘I got you,’ because he knew the ball was wet and I knew I couldn’t throw it perfect, but I could throw it up,” said O’Hagan, who had the wide receivers sleep over his house Saturday night to go over film. “Coach called a good play and I threw it into the pocket and no one could take it from him.”
Another Mallay fumble at the Woonsocket 25 set the stage for Woonsocket’s best drive of the season. The Novans, thanks to 10 rushes from Coles, used the rest of the third quarter and 6:30 of the fourth quarter to march 76 yards to put the game away. Coles made it 14-0 with a two-yard touchdown run.
Mount Pleasant simply didn’t handle the conditions well in the second half. Quarterback Duce Addison (4-of-10 81 yards) fumbled a snap on the next possession and Garcia recovered the ball in the end zone to extend the lead to 21-0. On the ensuing possession, Addison was sacked and he lost the ball. Brown was there to recover it for a seven-yard touchdown to put the finishing touches on a dominant defensive effort.
“Once we became a team early in the season, I told coach we’re winning the Super Bowl,” O’Hagan said. “I don’t care if I have to do it myself, we’re winning the Super Bowl. We’re here, we played a good team and the defense shut them out. Today, we put their offense in a box and when they came in there, we hit them.”
Woonsocket 0 0 7 21 – 28
Mount Pleasant 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
No scoring.
Second quarter
No scoring.
Third quarter
W – Eric Agyemang 20-yard pass from Tarik O’Hagan (Clinton Kittavong kick), 6:06.
Fourth quarter
W – Logan Coles 2-yard run (Kittavong kick), 5:30.
W – Leonardo Garcia 1-yard fumble recovery (Kittavong kick), 3:51.
W – Corey Brown 7-yard fumble recovery (Kittavong kick), 2:36.
